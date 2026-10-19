Three children aged 4, 9 and 10 found dead in Murang’a swamp

Three children aged between four and 10 years died in a suspected drowning incident in Rukoroi Village, Kiunyu Location, Gatanga Sub-County, Murang’a County.

The bodies of Natalia Wambui, 10, Jamal Mwangi, 9, and Asafa Baraka Njeri, 4, were recovered from a swamp on Sunday, October 18, 2026.

According to police, the incident came to light after residents were alerted by their children that they had spotted children’s clothes near a swamp but could not see the children.

The residents rushed to the scene, where they reportedly spotted one child’s body floating in the water. The presence of clothes belonging to more than one child raised concerns that others could also have drowned.

Officers from Kihumbuini Police Station, accompanied by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Kirwara, proceeded to the scene and found that members of the public had already retrieved the bodies of all three children.

The bodies had no visible injuries, according to the police report.

The mother of the youngest child and aunt to the other two, told police that she had seen the children in the morning as they left to attend church.

Police documented the incident before the bodies were moved to Kirwara Level Four Hospital mortuary, where they are being preserved pending postmortem examinations to establish the cause of death.

Investigations are expected to establish the circumstances under which the three children ended up in the swamp.

Elsewhere, a four-year-old boy has drowned in an open pit partially filled with water in Lolgorian Township, Transmara South Sub-County, Narok County.

The boy was found dead on Sunday, October 18, 2026, after reportedly drowning in the pit.

According to police the child had attended a morning mass at Sacred Heart of Jesus Lolgorian Parish with his father. at around 9am.

After the service, the two returned home and took tea before the boy reportedly left the house.

The father later received information from another child, identified as Steve, that his son had drowned in an open pit containing water.

The water was drained from the pit, allowing the boy’s body to be retrieved.

Police officers visited and documented the scene before the body was moved to Transmara West Sub-County Hospital mortuary in Kilgoris, where it is being preserved pending a postmortem examination to establish the cause of death.

The circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear.