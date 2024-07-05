Top 10 NFL Players to Add to Your MUT Roster in 2025

If you want to create a dominant Madden Ultimate Team that involves making a roster of great players who can help you to get a mix of offensive explosiveness along with a team that maintains an equally strong defense. The following are some of the 10 National Football League players you should be looking to add to your team’s roster to be amongst the best:

Patrick Mahomes, QB, KC or Kanas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes is one of the exceptional players who continues to revolutionize the look of the quarterback position with his extreme arm power, superb legs, and smart football tactics. It seems quite impossible to replace the impressive throw of such a player on the field. Mahomes knows the ability to handle the pressure and to execute the throws with accuracy. Mahomes has risen to superstar status as the ideal quarterback you want running your offense. Choosing a player like Mahomes at quarterback will add a lot of value to MUT.

Derrick Henry ( RB, Tennessee Titans)

Derrick Henry is a powerful blend of power and speed. These phenomenal traits made him a nightmare for most defenders. He is well known to run over defenders and can turn short gains into long runs. He is considered to be the one who knows the best of his game. A man who comprises unbelievable size and strength with agility helps you to dominate the ground game, wear out defenses, and open up opportunities by going through the air with play-action passes.

Davante Adama, WR, LVR

One of the best route runners in the NFL is Davante Adams. With his precision in footwork and great hands, this guy becomes a reliable target in any situation. What Adam is great at is creating separation and making one-on-one contested catches. This is a big deal in MUT, where you are covered by elite cornerbacks on nearly every team. If you pick Adams on your roster, you will be able to ensure a go-to wide receiver who can win one-on-one matchups consistently time and again, he’ll make that clutch plays.

Travis Kelce (TE, Kanas City Chiefs)

Travis Kelce is another must-have player on any MUT roster. He is versatile and unmatchable to exploit the mismatch against linebackers and safeties on the field by being able to line up on multiple spots and run a whole route tree. Nevertheless, he is reliable with hands, and chemistry with a QB elevates him to elite red-zone and third-and-long target status. A player like Kelce represents a security blanket in MUT, which can offer valuable, drive-generating, and red-zone scoring.

Aaron Donald (DT, Los Angeles Rams)

Aaron Donald is an absolute beast on the defensive line. His rate combination of strength, speed, and technique allows him to disrupt both the run and the pass. So in MUT, having a player like Donald, who can create constant pressure up the middle is immensely valuable. This is because, he can narrowly down a pocket and thereby rush a quarterback into quicker throws, causing mistakes. If he is playing right on your defensive line, the opponents will find it pretty hard to go ahead with their offensive game plan.

Jalen Ramsey (CB, Miami Dolphins)

Jalen Ramsey is one of the top shut-down cornerbacks in the league, with a size-to-speed ratio that enables him to largely take away the opponent’s best receiver. In MUT, the game is just filled with elite wideouts, so having a player like Ramsey on your squad will shrink chunks of field. He can perform as an effective man and an effective zone, so he surely fits with any defensive scheme and should perform top-tier pass defense.

T.J Watt (OLB)

T.J. Watt is a non-stop pass rusher, who can exceptionally play the run. His high motor athleticism, a speed make him a disruptive force on the edge. In MUT, especially what Watt can do is get to the quarterback in enough time to shut down the opponent’s air game and cause turnovers. He can drop seamlessly into coverage within every defensive formation.

Justin Jefferson (WR, Minnesota Vikings)

Justin Jefferson speed-tracks his way to the top of wide receivers in the NFL. He could score on any given play with his combination of pace, agility, and catching that is certain. His clean route running and ability to make spectacular catches give him a reliable and explosive option in the passing game. This applies to MUT, where he will be able to stretch the field and open up end lines with his speed and agility since he is one of the top players in the league.

Myles Garett (DE, Cleveland Browns)

Myles Garrett is perhaps the most talented edge rusher in the NFL today. Combined with rare size, speed, and power, he can consistently put pressure on the quarterback that disrupts backfields and be a cornerstone of a given defense. The fact he can rush on MUT means that Garrett is going to cause opposing offenses to make quick decisions and mistakes, aggregate sacks, and turnovers.

Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills

What seems to be remarkable now is the growth of Josh Allen in terms of quarterback arm strength, dual-threat qualities, mobility, and making plays. He nails the longer passes and scrambles for the great yardage to give your offense that dynamic touch, and that pretty much sums it up. What this simply means that MUT is Allen’s versatility makes it tricky for the defence to scheme against him, making sure your offence stays unpredictable and dangerous.

Finally, you can optimize your roster with MUT coins. The only thing you need is a good supply of these MUT coins so that you can afford these elite players for your ultimate team. With the ability to buy MUT coins, you can purchase player cards or other valuable items in the game.

By working with these elite NFL players and being smart about the way you make your roster, you will be well on your way to ruling the field in Madden Ultimate Team 2025!