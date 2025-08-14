Tragedy as 2 children drown in Nyali pool during family vacation

Tragedy struck a family vacation in Mombasa when their two daughters drowned in a swimming pool while playing.

The victims, aged 13 and 9, drowned in a swimming pool at an apartment in Nyali.

Their family had travelled from Nairobi for vacation when the incident happened on Thursday, police said.

The family arrived at an apartment complex on Wednesday morning, eager to enjoy their holiday in Mombasa, but that joy was short-lived.

Their lives were irreparably shattered when their two daughters drowned in the swimming pool.

The victims, 13-year-old Aisha Mohammed and her 9-year-old sister Hamdi Mohammed, were among 10 children who had come to swim.

They were buried at a local cemetery.

Speaking after the burial at Kikowani, the family accused the building owner and management of negligence.

“There was great negligence. There was no security or lifeguard present to guide the children or warn them about the pool’s depth. We have lost too many lives,” said Jamila Ibrahim, a family spokesman.

“I urge the county government to inspect every construction because this is becoming a repetitive issue. We have lost two children,” said AbdulKadir Dekow, uncle to the victims.

Mombasa County Police Commander Mohammed Noor said police officers are investigating the incident and urged the county government to enforce safety inspections of all swimming pools to prevent such tragedies.

“Every swimming pool must have a life guard with clear warnings,” he said.

Meanwhile, a stone crusher was killed by a machine he was operating in Rarieda, Siaya County.

Police and witnesses said the crusher hooked the clothing of the victim and pulled him to the shaft killing him instantly.

The deceased was alone in the house with the machine at the time of the incident.

The deceased was identified as Wycliffe Oduor, 23.

His body was moved to a local mortuary pending an autopsy.