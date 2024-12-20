Travellers Advised To Avoid Nairobi-Nakuru Highway Due To Heavy Traffic

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has advised travellers to avoid the Nairobi-Nakuru highway due to heavy traffic congestion.

In a statement, KeNHA Director-General Ngungu urged motorists to use alternative routes, including the Nairobi-Naivasha and Gilgil roads.

“The authority, with the support of traffic police, is working to manage the situation and provide necessary guidance to ensure travellers reach their destinations safely and without delays,” the statement read.

The congestion comes as thousands of Kenyans travel to their rural homes for the festive season, a tradition that often sees increased traffic on major highways.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has called on Kenyans to prioritize safety during the holiday period.

Speaking on the state of security, he emphasized the need for careful driving and strict adherence to traffic regulations, particularly by Public Service Vehicle (PSV) drivers on long-distance routes.

To reduce road accidents, the government has announced heightened highway patrols, enforcement of vehicle roadworthiness, and a crackdown on illegal and unlicensed PSVs.

“Every officer must actively monitor, report, and address non-compliance with road safety regulations. This is essential to achieving the National Road Safety Goal of reducing road traffic fatalities by 5 percent before 2028,” Mudavadi stated.