Trump says he will try to get back territory for Ukraine in talks with Putin

US President Donald Trump said he will try to get some territory back for Ukraine during his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday.

“Russia’s occupied a big portion of Ukraine. They occupied prime territory. We’re going to try to get some of that territory back for Ukraine,” he told a news conference.

He and the Russian president are due to hold talks in Alaska at the end of the week. Trump claimed that he could know within two minutes of meeting Putin whether progress was possible.

He said Friday would be a “feel-out meeting” aimed at urging Putin to end the war – suggesting he may view the summit as just an initial encounter.

Trump also again warned that there would be “some swapping, changes in land” between Russia and Ukraine.

It is not the first time he has used the phrase “land-swapping”, though it is unclear what land Russia could cede to Ukraine. Kyiv has never laid claim to any Russian territories.

Trump said he will update European leaders if Putin proposes a “fair deal” during the talks, adding that he would speak to Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky first “out of respect”.

“I’ll call him first… I’ll call him after, and I may say, ‘lots of luck, keep fighting,’ or I may say, ‘we can make a deal'”, he said.

While Trump also said that while he and Zelensky “get along”, he “very severely disagrees with what [the Ukrainian president] has done”.Trump has previously blamed Zelensky for the war in Ukraine, which was sparked by Russia’s full-scale invasion of the country in February 2022.

He stated that a future meeting could include Zelensky and could be a three-way session including himself and Putin.

However, the Kremlin has always played down expectations of a meeting with Zelensky, with Putin reiterating recently the conditions to meet the Ukrainian president were still far off.

Trump announced the meeting with Putin last Friday – the day of his self-imposed deadline for Russia to agree to a ceasefire or face more US sanctions.

In response to news of the Alaska summit, Zelensky said any agreements without input from Kyiv would amount to “dead decisions”.

On Monday he also cited a report from Ukraine’s intelligence service saying there was no sign Russia was preparing to put an end to the fighting in Ukraine.

By BBC News