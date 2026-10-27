Two killed in elephant attacks in Kilifi and Taita Taveta

Two people were separately killed in elephant attacks in parts of Kilifi and Taita Taveta Counties.

Police and Kenya Wildlife Service officials said in the first incident a herder was killed in an elephant attack in Ganze Sub-County, Kilifi County, after he was reportedly attacked while grazing calves alone in Ranch Village, Mrima wa Ndege Location.

The deceased, identified as Abubakar Aden Dube Bute, was attacked on October 25, 2026, but his body was discovered the following morning after a search was launched.

The herder was reportedly looking after calves when he encountered a herd of elephants. He attempted to flee but was unsuccessful.

Although the calves were later found, Bute failed to return home, prompting a search that led to the discovery of his body in a bush at around 9 am on Monday.

Police officers visited the scene and found the deceased with multiple serious injuries to his head, ribs and legs.

The scene was processed before the body was moved to Malindi Hospital mortuary, where it was preserved pending a postmortem examination.

The deceased is expected to be buried in accordance with Islamic rites.

The incident highlights the risks faced by herders in areas where human activities overlap with elephant habitats.

Elsewhere, a 72-year-old man was killed by an elephant while walking from a water point towards a homestead at Kambanga Ranch in Voi Sub-County, Taita Taveta County.

The deceased, identified as Abdikher Sheikh Ibrahim, a Somali national, was attacked on Monday, October 26, 2026, at around 4:20 pm in Makwasinyi Sub-location, Kasigau Location.

Police officers and Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) investigators, visited the scene.

Preliminary findings indicated that Ibrahim was walking from a water point towards the homestead when the elephant attacked him.

His colleague, Abdikhair Mohammed, 37, who was accompanying him, escaped unharmed.

Officers found Ibrahim’s body lying face down, with multiple injuries to both legs, the stomach, back and head.

Crime scene investigators documented and processed the scene before the body was moved to the Moi County Referral Hospital mortuary in Voi, where it was preserved pending a postmortem examination.

The incident adds to the risks faced by residents and workers in areas where human activities overlap with elephant habitats.

The latest tragedies highlight the persistent human-wildlife conflict in parts bordering wildlife habitats, where stray elephants occasionally stray into villages, posing a danger to residents and destroying property. Authorities have been running campaigns to address the conflict and anger surrounding the same.

In May 2025, Kenya introduced the third phase of its Human–Wildlife Conflict Compensation Programme, an initiative aimed at addressing these incidents and supporting affected families.

During its launch at Meru National Park, President William Ruto unveiled the innovative Wildlife Conservation Card, a new tool designed to help fund conservation efforts.

“Compensation is justice, but prevention is progress,” Ruto said, emphasizing the need for long-term solutions that benefit both people and wildlife.

“Through the Conservation Card, fencing, and community‑led tourism, we are turning conflict into opportunity,” he added.

Developed in partnership with KCB Bank, the Wildlife Conservation Card is available in three tiers—Platinum (Elephant), Gold (Lion), and Silver (Cheetah).

A portion of every transaction made with the card (Sh10, Sh5, and Sh3, respectively) goes directly to the Wildlife Conservation Trust Fund.

The initiative aims to enable Kenyans and international supporters to contribute to wildlife conservation while fostering economic benefits for local communities.

With this new approach, Kenya hopes to build a future where humans and wildlife can coexist more safely and sustainably.