Two killed, three injured as armed bandits raid Marsabit village

Two people, including a seven-year-old child, were killed and three others seriously injured after suspected armed bandits raided a Turkana settlement in Loporna Fora, Loiyangalani Sub-County, Marsabit County.

The attack occurred on October 29, when an unknown number of suspected armed bandits believed to be from the Samburu and Rendille communities raided the settlement and stole an unspecified number of sheep, goats and donkeys.

According to police, the attackers drove the animals towards the Arapal direction before a fierce exchange of gunfire erupted, leaving two people dead.

The deceased were identified as Ekuwom Roniokou, a 70-year-old and a seven-year-old child.

Three other residents sustained serious gunshot injuries during the incident.

The injured were initially taken to Loiyangalani Hospital for first aid before being referred to Marsabit County Referral Hospital for further treatment.

Security officers drawn from the Kenya Police Service, Directorate of Criminal Investigations, Administration Police Service, Anti-Stock Theft Unit, National Government Administration Officers and National Police Reservists responded to the incident.

During the pursuit, the raiders reportedly encountered an ambush laid by NPR officers and herders in the Lardapach area, triggering another exchange of gunfire that forced them to abandon the stolen livestock.

Security teams subsequently recovered 1,964 sheep and goats and 25 donkeys, which were driven back to Loporna and handed over to their rightful owners.

One donkey and one goat were killed during the shooting, while another donkey sustained an injury to its front right limb, police and witnesses said.

Meanwhile, residents of Loiyangalani staged demonstrations and marched to the police station following the attack. They later dispersed after the recovery of the stolen livestock and thanked security officers for their response.

Security teams have pledged to intensify patrols in the area to prevent further attacks and enhance the safety of residents.

Investigations into the raid and the killings are ongoing.

The area has been facing persistent attacks from gunmen amid operations to address the menace.

It is among those under a special operation aimed at addressing cattle rustling challenges which have affected development at large.

Most of the attackers invade the area from the neighbouring counties in the worrying trend despite heavy police deployment there.

Turkana and Marsabit are among those under Operation Maliza Uhalifu aimed at dealing with bandits.

The operation has managed to contain crime in the area and other counties amid persistence.

The operation targets Baringo, West Pokot, Turkana, Samburu, Marsabit, Meru and Isiolo counties.

Besides retributive reaction, strategic investment and sustainable development have also taken a prominent place among the government’s planned crime control interventions for Kenya’s Northern frontier and the Kerio Valley belt.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen said the long-term vision is to empower the communities to actively take part in the war against animal rustling and undertake legitimate nation-building activities.