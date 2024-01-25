UK Loans Asante ‘Crown Jewels’ to Ghana in Cultural Cooperation

The United Kingdom is set to return some of Ghana’s prized possessions, including a gold peace pipe, taken 150 years ago during conflicts with the Asante kingdom. The Victoria & Albert Museum (V&A) and the British Museum will be lending 32 items, with 17 from the V&A and 15 from the British Museum.

The returned artifacts, considered the Asante’s “crown jewels,” were primarily seized during 19th-Century battles between the British and the Asante. Among them are a sword of state and gold badges worn by officials responsible for cleansing the soul of the Asante king.

The three-year loan agreements, extendable for another three years, are not with the Ghanaian government but with the Asantehene, Otumfo Osei Tutu II, the current Asante king. This collaboration is seen as an effort to foster a “new sense of cultural cooperation” after years of tension.

The Asante gold items, with spiritual significance, hold a place in Ghana’s history comparable to the Benin Bronzes. The items will be displayed at the Manhyia Palace Museum in Kumasi to mark the Asantehene’s silver jubilee.

Despite the positive step, concerns exist regarding the implication of ownership through loans. Tristram Hunt, V&A’s director, emphasized that the cultural partnership is “not restitution by the back door,” reiterating that it does not signify a permanent return of ownership to Ghana.

The Asante artifacts are crucial symbols of the Asante royal government, invested with the spirits of former kings. The return is considered a positive starting point for healing and commemoration on the anniversary of the looting.

The loan agreements address legal restrictions preventing permanent returns, with UK museums, including the V&A and the British Museum, unable to permanently part with contested items. While some view loans as a diplomatic solution, others fear it might be misconstrued as acceptance of the UK’s ownership.

The return of the Asante artifacts sheds light on broader discussions about repatriation and restitution. Tristram Hunt advocates for a change in the law to allow more flexibility for museums while maintaining a committee for appeals in case of restitution.