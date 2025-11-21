US judge resigns after being disciplined for wearing Elvis wig in court

A Missouri court is all shook up following the resignation of a judge who was disciplined for wearing an Elvis Presley wig in court and occasionally playing the singer’s songs during proceedings.

Matthew EP Thornhill, the longest-serving circuit judge in St Charles County, is a self-described Elvis lover, according to his biography page.

But his love for the King of Rock’n’Roll contributed to a disciplinary commission demanding his suspension, citing his frequent “irrelevant” Elvis references in court.

In a letter explaining his actions, Judge Thornhill said his aim was “to add levity at times when I thought it would help relax litigants”.

“I now recognize that this could affect the integrity and solemnity of the proceedings,” Judge Thornhill wrote in a letter dated 12 November to the Missouri Supreme Court.

According to a report by Missouri’s Commission on Retirement, Removal and Discipline of Judges, which investigates allegations of judicial misconduct, Judge Thornhill “would routinely wear an Elvis Presley wig on or about October 31” – or Halloween – in court while conducting court business.

The report shows images of the judge sitting on the bench while donning an Elvis wig with his signature black pompadour and sunglasses.

It adds that, on occasion, Judge Thornhill would give litigants or witnesses the option of being sworn in while playing Elvis music from his phone.

He would also refer to the singer occasionally during court proceedings, including mentioning his date of birth or death and lyrics from his music, according to the inquiry report.

Judge Thornhill’s burning love for all things Elvis is well-documented.

In an interview with a local media outlet last year, he said he had visited Graceland, where the singer lived and is buried, 13 times.

He added that Elvis was always on his mind since he was a child.

The disciplinary report also cites unrelated conduct, like sharing his political affiliation or preferred candidates in elections from the bench, as well as promoting his own election campaign by asking witnesses, lawyers and litigants if they had seen his “Thornhill for Judge” signs around town.

The commission found that Judge Thornhill had “failed to maintain order and decorum in the courtroom”, and recommended he be suspended without pay for six months, then serve for another 18 months before retiring.

In the 12 November letter, Judge Thornhill did not dispute any of the allegations, saying they are “substantially accurate” and acknowledged he had made a mistake.

He agreed to the terms set out by the commission, which allowed him to conclude his service on the bench and retire after 20 years.

By BBC News