Victoria Mboko Siblings: All About Gracia, Kevin and David

Victoria Mboko is a Canadian professional tennis player born on August 26, 2006, in Charlotte, North Carolina, to Congolese parents, Cyprien Mboko and Godee Kitadi.

The family relocated to Toronto, Canada, shortly after her birth, where she was raised in a tennis-centric household.

Standing at 5 feet 10 inches, Mboko plays right-handed with a two-handed backhand, known for her powerful serve and strong counterpunching.

Her rapid rise on the WTA Tour, marked by a career-high singles ranking of No. 24 as of August 11, 2025, has positioned her as one of Canada’s most promising talents.

Inspired by her siblings and supported by her family’s sacrifices, Mboko began playing tennis at age three, training at the prestigious Ace Tennis Academy in Burlington, Ontario.

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Victoria is the youngest of four siblings, namely Gracia, Kevin, and David, all of whom share a passion for tennis that shaped her path.

Gracia Mboko, the eldest sister, earned a tennis scholarship to the University of Denver, where she competed at the collegiate level.

Now a private equity consultant, Gracia remains a significant influence, recalling a young Victoria’s fearless competitiveness, such as when a 9-year-old Victoria challenged her in a local women’s tournament, only to lose 6-0, 6-0 yet walk away undeterred.

Kevin Mboko, the oldest brother, also played college tennis at Edinboro University and now works as a coach in Toronto.

His presence in Victoria’s career is constant, offering guidance and playfully holding childhood matches over her, including her loss to Gracia.

David Mboko, the third sibling, showed early promise in tennis but was forced to step away due to vision problems.

He pivoted to academics, pursuing a computer science degree at the University of Toronto, demonstrating the family’s resilience and adaptability.

Career

Mboko’s professional tennis career began to take shape in 2022 when she made her WTA Tour main-draw debut at the Canadian Open in doubles and played her first singles match at the Championnats Banque Nationale de Granby.

That year, she secured her first professional singles title at the ITF W25 Saskatoon, defending it in 2023.

Her breakout year came in 2025, when she won five ITF singles titles early in the season, achieving a remarkable 22-match winning streak without dropping a set.

This propelled her into the Top 100, making her one of only three active teenagers in that bracket, alongside Mirra Andreeva and Maya Joint.

Mboko qualified for the 2025 French Open, reaching the third round with victories over Lulu Sun and Eva Lys, and made the second round at Wimbledon.

Her most notable achievement was at the 2025 National Bank Open in Montreal, where she defeated four former Grand Slam champions—Sofia Kenin, Coco Gauff, Elena Rybakina, and Naomi Osaka—to claim her first WTA 1000 title.

This historic run established her as the second-youngest player in the Open Era to defeat four former Major winners in a single tournament, following Serena Williams in 1999.

Coached by former WTA star Nathalie Tauziat since January 2025, Mboko’s game has evolved, with her powerful serve, fast footwork, and mental toughness drawing comparisons to top players like Coco Gauff.

Accolades

Mboko’s WTA 1000 Canadian Open title, won on home soil, marked her as the fourth Canadian finalist in the tournament’s Open Era history and the youngest.

She also secured eight ITF singles titles, including the 2022 and 2023 Saskatoon Challenger, 2024 ITF Darmstadt, and 2025 titles in Le Lamentin, Petit-Bourg, Georgia’s Rome Tennis Open, Manchester, and Porto Women’s Indoor ITF.

Additionally, she won two ITF doubles titles in 2025 at Le Lamentin and Petit-Bourg.

Her career prize money reached $1,256,948 by August 2025, boosted by the $752,275 from the Canadian Open.

Mboko’s 48-9 win-loss record in 2025, including a third-round appearance at the French Open and a semi-final run at the Parma ITF, underscores her rapid ascent.