Vivian Vance had a net worth of $1 million when she died in August 1979. Her fortune came from decades of work in television, theater, and film, with her role on I Love Lucy remaining the biggest contributor to her career earnings.

Although she never earned as much as the show’s leading stars, Vance built a lasting career that continued long after the sitcom ended.

Vivian Vance Net Worth $1 Million Date of Birth July 26, 1909 Place of Birth Cherryvale, Kansas

Vivian Vance’s Salary on I Love Lucy

While I Love Lucy became one of television’s biggest successes, Vivian Vance’s salary was considerably lower than that of co-stars Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz.

Ball and Arnaz reportedly earned $2,000 per episode in base salary and later received substantial profits from ownership of the series, eventually making more than $50,000 per episode through profit-sharing.

Vance and fellow cast member William Frawley, who played Fred Mertz, reportedly earned $280 per week during the show’s early run.

Despite the salary gap, Vance’s performance won widespread praise and earned her the first Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress, along with three additional nominations.

Early Life

Vivian Vance was born Vivian Roberta Jones on July 26, 1909, in Cherryvale, Kansas. She was the second of six children born to Robert and Euphemia Jones.

Her family later settled in Independence, Kansas, where she attended Independence High School. From an early age, Vance showed a passion for acting, despite facing opposition from her conservative family.

Career Beginnings

Vance launched her professional acting career in 1930 at the Albuquerque Little Theatre in New Mexico.

She appeared in several stage productions before moving to New York City to study under renowned acting teacher Eva Le Gallienne.

Her Broadway career soon flourished, allowing her to establish herself as a respected stage performer long before becoming a television star.

Breakthrough with I Love Lucy

Vivian Vance’s career changed forever in 1951 when she was cast as Ethel Mertz in I Love Lucy.

The sitcom quickly became one of the most successful television shows in American history. Running for six seasons, it dominated television ratings and remains one of the most influential comedy series ever produced.

Vance’s portrayal of Lucy Ricardo’s loyal friend earned her critical acclaim and helped define television comedy during the 1950s.

Career After I Love Lucy

Following the conclusion of I Love Lucy in 1957, Vance continued playing Ethel Mertz in The Lucy-Desi Comedy Hour.

She reunited with Lucille Ball once again on The Lucy Show, portraying Vivian Bagley, before making guest appearances on Here’s Lucy.

The longtime partnership between Ball and Vance became one of television’s most successful comedy collaborations.

Television Career

Outside her work with Lucille Ball, Vance appeared in numerous television series throughout the 1960s and 1970s.

Her credits included guest appearances on The Deputy, The Red Skelton Show, Love, American Style and several made-for-TV films.

Her final television appearance came in 1978 on the crime drama Sam.

Film Career

Although primarily recognized for television, Vivian Vance also appeared in several films.

She made her film debut in the silent movie The Patent Leather Pug before returning years later in The Secret Fury and The Blue Veil.

Her final feature film appearance came in The Great Race, directed by Blake Edwards.

Broadway

Before becoming a television icon, Vance enjoyed a distinguished stage career.

She appeared in numerous Broadway productions, including Let’s Face It!, where she performed in more than 540 performances, as well as The Cradle Will Rock, The Time of the Cuckoo and Barefoot in the Park.

Her stage work established her reputation long before television made her famous.

Personal Life

Vivian Vance was married four times during her lifetime.

Her husbands included Joseph Danneck Jr., George Koch, actor Philip Ober and John Dodds, whom she married in 1961. She remained with Dodds until her death.

Death

Vance was diagnosed with breast cancer in 1973.

She died on August 17, 1979, at the age of 70, after battling the disease.

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