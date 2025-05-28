“Wantam” prompts Samidoh transfer to Anti-Stock Theft Unit in Gilgil

Popular Mugithi singer Samuel Muchoki Ndirangu, known to many as Samidoh was transferred to the Anti-Stock Theft Unit (ASTU) headquarters in Gilgil following a controversial performance deemed derogatory.

This in response to a viral video where he led revelers in chanting ‘Wantam’ (one term), which did not go down well with police chiefs.

The musician is serving police officer. The incident, which took place a few days ago, saw Samidoh working up a crowd as they chanted “Wantam”, a corruption of the phrase “one term”.

The slogan has become a rallying cry for political competitors, including allies of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, who are campaigning to unseat President Ruto.

The video quickly spread across social media, drawing the attention of police chiefs, who viewed the officer’s involvement in a politically charged event as a violation of the NPS Service Standing Orders.

Senior officers resolved to transfer Samidoh from the Central region police headquarters to the ASTU in Gilgil as part of disciplinary measures.

Officials described the live performance as “an offence by a disciplined officer”, highlighting the government’s sensitivity to public dissent amid ongoing political tensions.

The Anti-Stock Theft Unit is both an operational and investigative unit, with its headquarters based in Gilgil, within Nakuru County, four kilometres east of the Gilgil-Nyahururu main road, along the Gilgil-Gitare Marrum road.

The transfer is seen by many as a punitive move to a less desirable posting, with some social media users speculating that Samidoh might now “sing for the cows” in the rural outpost.

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja addressed the transfer on the afternoon of Wednesday, May 28.

Kanja insisted that any transfer of a police officer was simply a question of standard procedure and nothing else.

“These officers are civil servants and are subject to regulations and procedures, including transfers,” Kanja said.

Samidoh’s troubles started on May 16, when a video of the Mugithi maestro’s performance at an entertainment joint went viral. In the video, revellers were chanting slogans perceived to be anti-government.

In the video, the term ‘Wantam’, which is widely understood to be a call to ensure President William Ruto only serves for one term, was heavily chanted. Amid the chants, Samidoh could be seen energising the crowd further.

Since the incident, reports were rife that senior commanders within the government saw the singer’s actions as a violation of the Service Standing Orders (SSO), prompting disciplinary proceedings against him.

The transfer is said to have taken place on Monday, despite Samidoh meeting with Deputy President Kithure Kindiki on Friday, an occurrence that did not sit well with his fans and the opposition led by Rigathi Gachagua.

Kanja played down speculation surrounding the move, saying that any officer attached to the National Police Service (NPS) can be subjected to a transfer at any time and staff movements are normally done to address operational needs.

“If an officer is one of us, he can be subjected to those conditions (regulations and procedures) and might be transferred,” Kanja added.

Samidoh courted controversies on both sides, particularly after his recent visit to Kindiki’s Karen residence.

Gachagua compounded the singer’s woes on Sunday by demanding an apology from all musicians who visited Kindiki or face a boycott of their music.

One of Samidoh’s latest posts on social media to address his critics was a subtle one, as he simply stated, “In a war of egos, the loser wins.”