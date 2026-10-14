We have exceeded development expectations, ready to face the people, Kindiki says

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki said the Kenya Kwanza Administration is ready to present to the people its development record over the last four years, stating it has exceeded expectations in every sector of the economy.

The DP expressed confidence that Kenyans will reelect the government in the coming elections owing to the aggressive development that has reached every part of the country.

“When it comes to service delivery, fighting poverty, building roads and markets, improving agriculture and advancing education, this government has exceeded all the expectations. We are on course to fully implement the Kenya Kwanza manifesto, and we are ready to be held accountable for the promises we made to the people of Kenya,” DP said.

Speaking on Wednesday when he inspected development projects in Kabete, Kiambu and RuiruConstituencies in Kiambu County, Prof. Kindiki said every promise the administration made in its manifesto has been implemented highlighting glaring dissimilarities with previous governments that ignored their blueprints once they assumed office.

“This is the first government that is following its manifesto page by page, paragraph by paragraph, sentence by sentence and word by word. Today, as I stand before you four years into our term, I have the courage and confidence to say that this government has followed through on the implementation of the manifesto we campaigned on. I understand that manifesto because I was part of the team that developed and presented it to the people of Kenya,” DP noted.

The Deputy President said over 6,000 kilometres of roads are going on across the country including in areas that had been marginalized for decades, 600 modern markets underway nationally, with a number of them completed and farmers have received higher earnings because of radical reforms implemented by the government.

Millions of Kenyans have also benefitted from the last-mile electricity connection programme with more set to be connected after allocation of additional funds.

In the education sector, 100, 000 teachers have been employed and another 20, 000 to be recruited before the end of the year.

“These are promises we made which we are implementing: building markets and roads, expanding electricity connectivity and supporting farmers. That is the work we promised to do, and that is the work we continue to undertake,” DP indicated.

The Second in Command also pointed to the success in the affordable housing programme that has seen thousands of housing units beautify the skies in every county in addition to employment of over 1.1 million Kenyans in construction sites nationally.

In advancement of the transformation agenda, on Wednesday morning he launched the construction of Muthure-Njathaini Road in Kabete. This is among ongoing road projects in the constituency costing 330 million shillings and includes Kanyariri-Muthure, Ngure ACK-Gitaru-Kanyariri-Ndumbuini, Green Belt-Mbari ya Njau, Motego-Gitaru and St. Anne Catholic-Kaburini Roads.

In Kiambu Constituency, the DP launched construction of Kirigiti Primary and Junior School and checked the ongoing works at Kangangi Modern Market in Kiambu town. Later in the afternoon, he inspected Rainbow-Gikumaru Road and launched the construction of Gikumaru-Ruiru TTI Road in Ruiru constituency. He also checked the progress of the hostel accommodation block at Ruiru TTI.

“When it comes to development and service delivery, we are working to fulfil the promises we made. The roads are being constructed, agriculture is being supported, healthcare services are being improved, and improving education,” he emphasized.

The DP also engaged residents of Karura Ka Nyungu in Kabete, Kiambu Town and Ruiru Town, updating them on the acceleration of projects in the county for their benefit.

The government-funded projects in Kiambu range in billions of shillings. They entail 1, 656 kilometres of roads at 152 billion shillings, 31 modern markets and affordable houses and hostels costing billions of shillings. The county has also received 14 milk coolers.

With the tangible development elevating the stature of every part of the nation, Prof. Kindiki asked the opposition to present the record they oversaw when they were in office and alternative ideas instead of pursuing retrogressive agendas.

“Anyone seeking votes must explain the work they have done for the people. Our opponents have served in office and they must tell Kenyans what they did for them. We cannot compete on the basis of violence, insults, ridicule or contempt,” he added.

At the same time, he said the fight against illicit brews and drug abuse will not be slowed down until the menace has been wiped out.

“We will dismantle the manufacturers, enablers, suppliers and all the cartels ruining the health of our people. I assure you that I will not let you down. I fully undertake this responsibility,” DPpromised.

Those present were ICT Cabinet Secretary William Kabogo, MPs Waithaka Machua (Kiambu), Simon King’ara (Ruiru), Alice Ng’ang’a (Thika Town), Njuguna Kawanjiku (Kiambaa), Anne Wamuratha (Kiambu Woman Representative), former Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria among others.