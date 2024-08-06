What Is Doc Rivers Net Worth And Salary?

Doc Rivers is an American professional basketball coach and former player with a net worth of $60 million. Rivers played in the NBA from 1983 to 1996 and has been coaching since 1999. He coached the Los Angeles Clippers from 2013 to 2020 before moving to the Philadelphia 76ers. His annual salary as an NBA head coach is $10 million.

Doc Rivers Net Worth $60 Million Date of Birth Oct 13, 1961 Place of Birth Chicago, Illinois Nationality American Profession Professional Basketball Coach, Former Player

Early Life

Doc Rivers, born Glenn Anton Rivers in 1961 in Chicago, Illinois, attended Proviso East High School and competed in the McDonald’s All-American Game. In 1982, he played on the United States team in the FIBA World Championship, leading the team to a silver medal. Rivers attended Marquette University and was drafted by the Atlanta Hawks in 1983. Over seven seasons, he played alongside star Dominique Wilkins. Rivers then spent a year with the Los Angeles Clippers, two years with the New York Knicks, and concluded his playing career with the San Antonio Spurs from 1994 to 1996.

Orlando Magic

Rivers began his coaching career in 1999 with the Orlando Magic, serving as head coach for over four NBA seasons. He was named the 2000 Coach of the Year after nearly leading the Magic to the playoffs in his first year. Rivers made the postseason for the next three years but was fired in 2003 after a 1-10 start to the season.

Boston Celtics

After a year as a sports commentator for ABC, Rivers was hired as the head coach of the Boston Celtics in 2004. Despite initial criticism, he led the Celtics to success, achieving the best winning percentage in the Eastern Conference in early 2008. Rivers coached the East in the 2008 NBA All-Star Game and won his first NBA Championship as a head coach, defeating the Los Angeles Lakers in six games. He led the Celtics to the NBA Finals again in 2010 but lost to the Lakers. Rivers signed a five-year contract extension with the Celtics in 2011 and earned his 400th win with the team in 2013.

Los Angeles Clippers

In 2013, Rivers was acquired by the Los Angeles Clippers, serving as head coach and senior vice president of basketball operations. He led the Clippers to a franchise-record 57 wins in his first season. Rivers was promoted to president of basketball operations in 2014 and signed a new five-year contract. In 2015, he became the first NBA coach to coach his own son, Austin Rivers. Rivers stepped down as president of basketball operations in 2017 but agreed to a contract extension with the team in 2018. He achieved his 900th win as a head coach in the 2019-2020 season. Despite leading the Clippers to multiple postseason appearances, Rivers was unable to advance the team to the conference finals and stepped down in September 2020.

Philadelphia 76ers

Rivers was hired as the head coach of the Philadelphia 76ers in October 2020. He achieved his 945th career win, placing him 10th on the all-time coaching regular season wins list. Rivers led the 76ers to a first seed placement in the Eastern Conference.

Personal Life

Rivers has been married to his wife Kris since 1986. They have three sons and a daughter. His eldest son, Jeremiah, played basketball at Indiana University and Georgetown University and was in the NBA D-League. Daughter Callie played volleyball at the University of Florida and is married to NBA star Seth Curry. Son Austin played for Duke University and has played for multiple NBA teams, including the Los Angeles Clippers. Youngest son Spencer played for Winter Park High School and the University of California, Irvine.

Rivers’ family has a strong sports background. His uncle, Jim Brewer, played in the NBA, and he is a cousin of former NBA guard Byron Irvin and former MLB outfielder Ken Singleton.

Real Estate

In 2013, Rivers bought a Los Angeles condo for $5.5 million and sold it in 2014. He then purchased an $8.2 million mansion in the hills, which he listed for sale in November 2019 for $11.25 million. Rivers also owns a home in West Hollywood, California, which he rents out for $12,000 to $16,000 per month. In 2017, he bought a beachfront Malibu home for $9.5 million, previously owned by Backstreet Boy Nick Carter, and listed it for sale in July 2020 for just under $13 million. Rivers also maintains a 10,000 square-foot home in Orlando in a gated lakefront community.

