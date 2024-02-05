fbpx
    Subscribe
    KNOW YOUR CELEBRITY

    What Is Ted Danson Net Worth And Salary?

    Andrew WalyaulaBy No Comments2 Mins Read
    Ted Danson Net Worth

    Ted Danson, the acclaimed California-born actor, boasts a net worth of $80 million, thanks to his illustrious career spanning iconic roles in television and film.

    Ted Danson Net Worth $80 Million
    Date of Birth Dec 29, 1947
    Place of Birth San Diego
    Nationality American
    Profession ctor, Film Producer, Author, Voice Actor, Activist

    Ted Danson Career

    Ted Danson gained widespread recognition for his portrayal of the womanizing former baseball player Sam Malone on the NBC sitcom “Cheers” from 1982 to 1993. The show’s immense success cemented Danson’s status as a television icon. He earned eleven consecutive Emmy nominations and nine Golden Globe nominations for his performance, winning two of each award.

    Ted Danson Net Worth

    Following the conclusion of “Cheers,” Danson showcased his versatility by transitioning to drama, starring in projects such as “Something About Amelia” and the CBS sitcom “Becker.” He continued to captivate audiences with roles in shows like “Damages,” “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation,” “Fargo,” and “The Good Place.”

    Also Read: Steve Aoki’s Net Worth

    In addition to his television career, Danson has appeared in notable films, including “Three Men and a Baby,” “Saving Private Ryan,” and “Hearts Beat Loud,” showcasing his talent across various genres.

    Ted Danson Salary

    During the final seasons of “Cheers,” Ted Danson became the highest-paid actor on television, earning $450,000 per episode. His salary peaked at $500,000 per episode during the show’s successful run.

    From 2011 to 2015, while starring on the CBS drama “CSI,” Danson earned $250,000 per episode, solidifying his status as one of television’s most sought-after actors.

    Personal Life

    Ted Danson has been married three times. His marriage to actress Randy Danson ended in 1975, followed by his marriage to producer Casey Coates, with whom he shares two daughters. Currently, he is married to actress Mary Steenburgen, with whom he has two stepchildren.

    Ted Danson Net Worth

    Danson is a staunch environmental advocate and co-authored the book “Oceana: Our Endangered Oceans and What We Can Do To Save Them” in 2011. He has actively supported various environmental causes and participated in climate-change protests.

    Notably, Danson’s divorce from Casey Coates resulted in one of the most expensive celebrity divorce settlements, with Danson paying $2 million for every year of their marriage, totaling $30 million.

    Ted Danson Net Worth

    Ted Danson net worth is $80 million.

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Andrew Walyaula is a seasoned multimedia journalist at the forefront of leveraging technological advances to deliver impactful content. With a profound understanding of Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Walyaula has carved a niche for himself by producing competitive articles with a global reach, focusing on topics ranging from celebrities to science and technology. Walyaula believes in the power of completeness and quality, ensuring that his articles are not only informative but also engaging for a diverse audience. Through his expertise, he navigates the ever-evolving landscape of journalism, embracing innovation to provide readers with articles that are both compelling and accessible. Walyaula@kahawatungu.com

    Related Posts

    Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

    What Is Taraji P. Henson Net Worth?

    What Is Ted Danson Net Worth And Salary?

     
    Terry Fator Net Worth, Salary, And Career Earnings

    Advertise with us to reach your target audience today! Call +254707482874 to place your Ad! We accept Sponsored Stories, Banner ads, Sponsored Jobs, Announcements etc

    Got it!
    X