What Is Ted Danson Net Worth And Salary?

Ted Danson, the acclaimed California-born actor, boasts a net worth of $80 million, thanks to his illustrious career spanning iconic roles in television and film.

Ted Danson Career

Ted Danson gained widespread recognition for his portrayal of the womanizing former baseball player Sam Malone on the NBC sitcom “Cheers” from 1982 to 1993. The show’s immense success cemented Danson’s status as a television icon. He earned eleven consecutive Emmy nominations and nine Golden Globe nominations for his performance, winning two of each award.

Following the conclusion of “Cheers,” Danson showcased his versatility by transitioning to drama, starring in projects such as “Something About Amelia” and the CBS sitcom “Becker.” He continued to captivate audiences with roles in shows like “Damages,” “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation,” “Fargo,” and “The Good Place.”

In addition to his television career, Danson has appeared in notable films, including “Three Men and a Baby,” “Saving Private Ryan,” and “Hearts Beat Loud,” showcasing his talent across various genres.

Ted Danson Salary

During the final seasons of “Cheers,” Ted Danson became the highest-paid actor on television, earning $450,000 per episode. His salary peaked at $500,000 per episode during the show’s successful run.

From 2011 to 2015, while starring on the CBS drama “CSI,” Danson earned $250,000 per episode, solidifying his status as one of television’s most sought-after actors.

Personal Life

Ted Danson has been married three times. His marriage to actress Randy Danson ended in 1975, followed by his marriage to producer Casey Coates, with whom he shares two daughters. Currently, he is married to actress Mary Steenburgen, with whom he has two stepchildren.

Danson is a staunch environmental advocate and co-authored the book “Oceana: Our Endangered Oceans and What We Can Do To Save Them” in 2011. He has actively supported various environmental causes and participated in climate-change protests.

Notably, Danson’s divorce from Casey Coates resulted in one of the most expensive celebrity divorce settlements, with Danson paying $2 million for every year of their marriage, totaling $30 million.

