William Lyon Mackenzie King Siblings: All About Isabel, Janet and Dougall Macdougall King

William Lyon Mackenzie King was a Canadian statesman who served as the tenth prime minister of Canada and remains the longest-serving holder of that office.

Born on December 17, 1874, in Berlin, Ontario, he was the son of John King, a lawyer, and Isabel Grace Mackenzie, the daughter of William Lyon Mackenzie, the first mayor of Toronto and leader of the Upper Canada Rebellion of 1837.

King never married and lived a private life marked by strong family attachments and a deep interest in spiritualism.

He died on July 22, 1950, at his estate Kingsmere in Quebec, after a career that spanned more than three decades.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

William was one of four children born to John and Isabel King.

His older sister, Isabel “Bella” Christina Grace King, was born in 1873 and died in 1915 at the age of 41.

Known for her serious and unselfish nature combined with a sense of humour, Bella trained briefly as a nurse in Boston against her parents’ wishes but never completed the program or married.

Her life centered on church work, social activities, and caring for her aging parents until her death from a heart attack in Toronto.

His younger sister, Janet “Jennie” Lindsey King, was born in 1876 and lived until 1962.

More lively and independent than her siblings, she married Harry Morrison Lay, a widower, in 1906.

The couple settled eventually in Barrie, Ontario, where they raised a family that included Harry’s son from a previous marriage and their own children.

Jennie remained close to her brother throughout his political career, sometimes serving as a hostess and confidante, and she was the last surviving member of the immediate family when Woodside, their childhood home, was restored as a historic site.

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The youngest sibling, Dougall “Max” Macdougall King, was born in 1878 and died in 1922 at the age of 43.

A physician who financed his own medical education, Max served in the medical corps during the Boer War, later practiced medicine, and married May Wookey in 1911.

The couple had twin sons in 1913.

Career

King’s path to national prominence began with an exceptional academic record.

He earned degrees from the University of Toronto, including a Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Laws, and Master of Arts, followed by further study at the University of Chicago and a doctorate in political economy from Harvard University.

Early work in social settlement houses in Chicago and London shaped his interest in labour issues.

In 1900 he became deputy minister of the newly created Department of Labour in Ottawa.

Elected to the House of Commons in 1908, he was appointed Canada’s first full-time minister of labour under Sir Wilfrid Laurier in 1909.

After losing his seat in 1911, he worked as an industrial relations consultant, including a period with the Rockefeller Foundation.

In 1919 he won the leadership of the Liberal Party.

He first became prime minister in December 1921, serving until 1926, then again from 1926 to 1930, and finally from 1935 to 1948.

His governments navigated the economic challenges of the 1920s, the Great Depression, and the Second World War, introducing measures such as old-age pensions, unemployment insurance foundations, and greater Canadian autonomy within the Commonwealth.

King retired from the premiership in 1948 after nearly 22 years in office and from the party leadership the same year.

Accolades

In 1947 King George VI appointed him to the Order of Merit, one of the highest personal honours bestowed by the sovereign and limited to a small number of members.

He was made a Companion of the Order of St Michael and St George earlier in his career. He also received the King George V Silver Jubilee Medal and the King George VI Coronation Medal.

Foreign governments awarded him the Grand Cross of the French Legion of Honour, the Grand Cross of the Order of the Oak Crown of Luxembourg, and the Grand Cordon of the Belgian Order of Leopold.

Several universities conferred honorary doctorates of laws upon him, including Queen’s University, the University of Toronto, Yale University, the College of William and Mary, and the University of Western Ontario.