16-year-old Harish claims maiden KAGC title at NCBA Golf Park

Sixteen-year-old Shashwat Harish announced his arrival among Kenya’s top amateur golfers after claiming his maiden Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) title at the fifth NCBA Golf Park Open, carding an impressive 11-under-par total of 199 to win by two strokes at Golf Park Golf Club.

The Muthaiga Golf Club junior golfer delivered rounds of 65, 67 and 67 over the three-day championship to beat a competitive field of 79 players, becoming one of the youngest golfers to claim a KAGC title.

He beat John Kamaisi of Nakuru Golf Club, who finished second on nine-under-par with a total of 201 and Rwanda’s Hitayezu Jean D’Amour of Vet Lab Sports Club who completed the top three with a three-under-par total of 207.

The victory marks a significant milestone for the young golfer, who is still competing in the junior ranks against some of the country’s established amateur players in the Kenya Golf Union’s KAGC Series.

The 2026 edition attracted a field of 79 players, with the nine-hole layout at Golf Park Golf Club accommodating the maximum field for the event.

Harish has enjoyed a remarkable year of progress. Earlier in 2026, he played at the prestigious Magical Kenya Open, gaining valuable experience on one of the region’s biggest golfing stages. More recently, he helped lead Peponi School to victory at the NCBA Lisle Shaw Memorial Interschool Tournament at Royal Nairobi Golf Club, where he carded an impressive one-under-par round to claim the individual gross title.

His latest triumph at Golf Park adds another milestone to an already promising season. Alongside the championship title, Harish walks away with KSh 115,600 in prize money, further underlining the significance of his achievement.

Speaking after the tournament, Tournament Director and Kenya Golf Union Vice Chairman Jonathan Marucha praised Harish’s performance and highlighted the importance of providing opportunities for emerging junior talent to compete at the highest level of amateur golf.

“Shashwat’s victory is a strong statement about the progress of junior golf in Kenya. At just 16, he has demonstrated that our young golfers are capable of competing with and beating established amateur players. His performance, together with the experience he has gained at events such as the Magical Kenya Open, shows what is possible when young talent is given the right opportunities and support. We are grateful to NCBA for their continued investment in the game and for helping create platforms where the next generation can thrive,” said Marucha.

Joshua Munga, NCBA Platinum Relationship Manager reiterated its commitment to supporting the growth of golf in Kenya, noting that its investment in the sport is driven by a belief in people, their ambitions and their potential to achieve more.

“Shashwat’s achievement is a great example of what can happen when talent is matched with opportunity, dedication and the right support. At NCBA, our philosophy of Banking on Belief is about believing in people, their ambitions and their potential to achieve more. We are proud to support platforms such as the KAGC that give golfers opportunities to compete, develop their abilities and realise their ambitions. We remain committed to supporting the growth of the game and creating opportunities for the next generation of golfers,” said Munga.

The Kenya Amateur Golf Championship Series provides a competitive pathway for amateur golfers across the country, with events hosted at different clubs throughout the season. The inclusion of young players such as Harish among the leading contenders reflects the steady progression of junior golf and the increasing competitiveness of Kenya’s emerging talent.