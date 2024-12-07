23 Passengers Escape Unhurt As Modern Coast Bus Catches Fire Along Nairobi-Nakuru Highway

A Modern Coast bus caught fire on Saturday, December 7, near the Gilgil Weigh Bridge along the Nairobi-Nakuru highway.

Police said the incident occurred at around 09:40 a.m. in the Kigio Conservancy area.

“There were 23 passengers on board, all of whom escaped unhurt. Officers are at the scene to begin investigations into the cause of the fire. A progress report will follow,” police said.

The officers have arrived at the scene and are currently investigating the cause of the fire.

Videos from the scene show the fire originating from the rear of the bus, quickly spreading toward the driver’s side.

Although the passengers were able to evacuate safely, they were unable to retrieve their belongings. The fire completely engulfed the rear of the bus, sending thick smoke and flames into the air.

Firefighters responded swiftly and were able to extinguish the blaze. Rescuers are now working to clear the wreckage from the busy highway.

Reports indicate that the bus was traveling to Nairobi from the western part of the country. As the fire was being dealt with, other vehicles maneuvered around the scene to avoid a potential traffic jam.

Traffic congestion in the area has been problematic in the past, with some incidents causing long delays of up to 12 hours.

Authorities have not confirmed the exact number of passengers aboard, but they assure the public that the fire is now under control. Investigations into the cause of the fire are ongoing.

This incident is not the first of its kind, as bus fires have been a recurring issue, particularly with long-distance buses.

Earlier this year, a bus traveling from Kitale to Malindi caught fire near Voi along the Nairobi-Mombasa highway. Fortunately, all 48 passengers were safely evacuated before the fire completely destroyed the vehicle.