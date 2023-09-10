77-year-old Dies After Swallowing 4 Sachets of Sex Boosters in Machakos Lodging

Police are investigating an incident in which a 77-year-old man was found dead in a lodging in Mwala area, Machakos County after a meeting with a woman.

The man had been with a 32-year-old woman in the room when he suddenly collapsed and died, police said.

The man had swallowed sex boosters ahead of the meeting with the woman, which is believed to have caused his death.

According to police, the incident happened at a hotel in Masii Market on Saturday September 9 evening.

The elderly man had booked the room together with the woman.

The woman informed officials at the reception saying the old man was gasping for air prompting the management to respond.

Therein, they found the man lying naked and unconscious.

It was later confirmed the man had died.

Police who arrived at the scene said they found 25 sachets of sexual boosters.

The man had apparently swallowed four of the sachets which police suspect prompted the death.

Police said they found four empty sachets at the scene.

The woman was questioned before her release to wait for an autopsy report, which will tell what caused the death.

The body was moved to a local mortuary pending the postmortem exercise, police said.

Police have warned against using sexual boosters to enhance sex sessions terming it suicidal.

