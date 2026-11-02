Antonelli becomes world champion as Verstappen wins in Mexico

Kimi Antonelli clinched his first world title and became the youngest champion in Formula 1 history by finishing third at the Mexico City Grand Prix.

Antonelli – 20 years and 68 days old – finished the race in third, behind Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton.

His moment of glory came on a day when tensions at Ferrari between seven-time champion Hamilton and team-mate Charles Leclerc came close to boiling over.

Antonelli drove a composed race amid some hectic action involving the other front-runners in a grand prix interrupted by a red flag that led to a 25-lap sprint to the finish.

The Italian, a teenager until late August, spent the closing laps watching Hamilton try to get close enough to pass Verstappen after the two had made contact at the first chicane at the restart.

But Hamilton found it impossible to get his Ferrari close enough to Verstappen to try to pass and ended the day frustrated and feeling a win had slipped through his fingers as a consequence of Leclerc’s aggression on the first lap.

That was a secondary story on the day Antonelli made history, smashing Sebastian Vettel’s previous record for being the youngest champion by three years and 66 days.

Antonelli also becomes the first Italian to win the F1 title since Alberto Ascari in 1953.

Antonelli had tears mixed with laughter over the radio on the slowing down lap as he proved initially incapable of talking when his team told him he was world champion.

After he half-composed himself, he said: “Thank you so much. We did it. We did it.”

Antonelli keeps calm during late chaos

Antonelli went into the race knowing that effectively he only had to stay out of trouble to ensure he secured the title.

The only way he could not do so was if Russell or Hamilton won the race. Even then, he needed only to finish ninth if it was his team-mate or 10th if it was Hamilton.

Antonelli ran a steady fourth in the first stint, behind Leclerc, Verstappen and Hamilton, moving into the lead as others made their pit stops in front of him, and then pitted for fresh tyres just a lap before the safety car which was why Mercedes had elongated his final stint.

A lap later, Valtteri Bottas’ Cadillac crashed on lap 45 when its front suspension failed under braking for Turn One, leading initially to a safety car and then the race being stopped when it became clear how long it was going to take to repair the barriers.

At the restart, Leclerc locked his left front wheel heavily as Verstappen and Hamilton battled for the lead in front of him, and Antonelli passed him at the start of the next lap.

There was another safety car with 12 laps to go when Arvid Lindblad crashed his Racing Bulls after a collision with McLaren’s Oscar Piastri.

When the race restarted with seven laps to go, Antonelli ran at the back of a three-car train with Verstappen and Hamilton, none of the three able to make any moves.

They crossed the line nose to tail, less than two seconds covering all three cars.

Hamilton left to rue race win that slipped away

The incident that is likely to lead to an inquest at Ferrari came on the first lap.

Hamilton started on pole, with Leclerc third behind Russell, but as the Mercedes dropped back Leclerc challenged Hamilton through Turns One, Two and Three.

Hamilton held him off, but at the Turn Four/Five chicane Leclerc dived around the outside before taking to the grass, cut the corner and emerged in the lead.

Hamilton had also gone off defending, although by nowhere near as much as Leclerc, and that gave Verstappen the chance to nip by Hamilton into Turn Six and into second place.

Verstappen and Hamilton both got on the radio to say Leclerc had to give the position back, but he stayed in the lead and was given a five-second penalty.

The standard punishment is 10 seconds, but the stewards took into account as mitigation that Hamilton had also gone off so neither car was in a position to make the corner.

Hamilton’s argument will be that Leclerc cost him and the team a victory – had they worked together on the first lap, they could have ended it one-two and would probably have run that way to the end given the difficulty of overtaking.

Later in the race, Leclerc’s lock-up after the red flag left him battling a flat spot on his tyre, and he was pressured heavily by McLaren’s Lando Norris.

But despite expressing concerns about his tyre making it, he managed to hold on ahead of the 2025 world champion.

Russell took a low-key sixth, including a 10-second penalty for tipping Red Bull’s Isack Hadjar into a spin on the first lap, ahead of Piastri, his car damaged in the incident with Lindblad.

Top 10

1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

2. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari)

3. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes)

4. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

5. Lando Norris (McLaren)

6. George Russell (Mercedes)

7. Oscar Piastri (McLaren)

8. Franco Colapinto (Alpine)

9. Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls)

10. Pierre Gasly (Alpine)

What’s next?

The third race of this second triple-header of the season moves on to Brazil and the Sao Paulo Grand Prix at Interlagos, from 6-8 November.

By BBC Sports