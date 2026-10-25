Atwoli Appointed to National Board for Social Protection

Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary-General Francis Atwoli has been appointed a member of the National Board for Social Protection for a three-year term.

Cabinet Secretary for Labour and Social Protection Alfred Mutua named Atwoli alongside Kenneth Odire and Richard Mativu Musau in appointments announced through a Gazette notice dated October 23, 2026.

The notice also outlined several other appointments and reappointments to government boards and institutions.

CS Tourism and Wildlife Rebecca Miano has reappointed Dr Albert Long’ora and Francis Nkoitoi as members of the Board of the Wildlife Research and Training Institute.

The two will serve for another three years.

CS East African Community (EAC), the ASALs and Regional Development Beatrice Askul has reappointed Judith Nkomoni Kirorei, Pacha Amos Ntaika and Agnes Sempeyo Nairowua as members of the Ewaso Ng’iro South River Basin Development Authority.

They will serve for a period of one year.

Education CS Julius Migos Ogamba has appointed Alexander Flemings Losikiria as a member of the Council for the Kenya Education Management Institute for a three-year term.

President William Ruto has reappointed Sophia Kutiti Olesambu as the non-executive chairperson of the Mineral Rights Board for another three years.

He also reappointed Prof. Collins Odote Oloo as the non-executive chairperson of the Council of Legal Education (CLE) for a further three-year term.

Chief Justice Martha Koome has appointed Ann Wanjiru Mwangi as Acting Chairperson of the Land Acquisition Tribunal.