Bianca Jolie Fernandez Siblings: Meet Leylah Annie Fernandez and Jodeci Fernandez

Bianca Jolie Fernandez, born on February 24, 2004, in Montréal, Quebec, Canada, is a rising Canadian professional tennis player carving her path in the sport.

Standing at 1.65 meters, she plays right-handed with a two-handed backhand and has been making strides on the ITF Women’s Tennis Tour.

With a career-high WTA singles ranking of No. 606 achieved on September 11, 2023, and a doubles ranking of No. 169 on March 3, 2025, Bianca is steadily building her reputation in the tennis world.

She comes from a sports-oriented family, with her father, Jorge Fernandez, a former soccer player from Ecuador, and her mother, Irene Exevea, a Canadian of Filipino descent, providing a supportive backdrop to her career.

Bianca has also played college tennis at UCLA, where she recorded a 17-11 win-loss record, further honing her skills.

Siblings

Bianca is one of three sisters, with her siblings being Leylah Annie Fernandez and Jodeci Fernandez.

Leylah, born on September 6, 2002, is the middle sister and a prominent figure in professional tennis, having achieved a career-high WTA singles ranking of No. 13 and a doubles ranking of No. 17.

Leylah’s notable accomplishments include winning three WTA singles titles, reaching the 2021 US Open final, and leading Canada to the 2023 Billie Jean King Cup title.

The sisters have competed together in doubles, making their WTA Tour main-draw debut at the 2022 Monterrey Open and reaching the semifinals of the 2024 Canadian Open.

Jodeci Fernandez, the eldest sister, has taken a different path, pursuing a career in dentistry.

After completing her studies at McGill University in Montreal, Jodeci now resides in Ohio with her husband, Jacques Malixi.

Career

Bianca made her WTA Tour main-draw debut in 2022 at the Monterrey Open, partnering with her sister Leylah in doubles.

Although they lost in the first round to Elixane Lechemia and Ingrid Neel, Bianca gained valuable experience.

Later that year, she achieved her first WTA main-draw doubles win at the 2022 National Bank Open in Toronto, where she and Leylah defeated Kirsten Flipkens and Sara Sorribes Tormo in the first round.

Bianca has also competed on the ITF circuit, reaching her first professional doubles final in 2020 at the ITF W15 in Sharm El Sheikh alongside Leylah.

In 2021, she advanced to another doubles final at the ITF W25 in Marbella, and in 2023, she reached her third career doubles final at the ITF W15 in Fort-de-France, Martinique.

In singles, Bianca has competed in events like the 2023 Canadian Open, where she lost in straight sets to Lesia Tsurenko.

Beyond the professional circuit, Bianca has made strides in collegiate tennis at UCLA, where she plays for the Bruins.

She was ranked No. 65 in the NCAA singles rankings, making her the No. 2 Canadian in the American collegiate system.

She has a 15-7 record in 2024 and has gone 4-0 when playing in the No. 2 singles position for UCLA, including a notable 6-2, 6-2 victory over Nina Geissler of Oregon.

Accolades

Bianca’s highest singles ranking of No. 606 and doubles ranking of No. 169 reflect her growing presence in professional tennis.

In 2024, Bianca and Leylah reached the semifinals of the WTA 1000 Canadian Open, a notable achievement despite their loss to top seeds Gabriela Dabrowski and Erin Routliffe.

On the ITF circuit, Bianca has competed in several finals, though she has not yet claimed a title, with five runner-up finishes in doubles events between 2020 and 2024.

Her college tennis career at UCLA has also contributed to her development, with a solid 17-11 record.