Celebrity hairstylist John Frieda dies aged 75

British celebrity hairstylist and beauty brand entrepreneur John Frieda has died aged 75.

Frieda became a firm favourite with celebrities throughout the 1960s and 1970s, and is known to have cut hair for clients including British model Twiggy, US First Lady Jackie Kennedy and Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger.

He was also known for the range of hair products bearing his name, and the iconic Purdey bowl cut which he created for The New Avengers actor Joanna Lumley in 1976.

His death was announced by his hair salon in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the news that our dear John passed away peacefully ….surrounded by his family”, the statement said

“John was more than a mentor to us; he was a true icon of the hair industry. He was the person who taught us everything, believed in us, and made us better.

“Rest in peace, John. You will be forever in our hearts.”

Throughout his career, Frieda worked with other famous clients including Diana, Princess of Wales, Madonna, Nicole Kidman and Scarlett Johansson. Born Alan Howard Frieda in London in 1951, his father was a hairdresser who owned a salon in Ealing, west London, while his grandfather had also been a Fleet Street barber.

After having gone into the family business, Frieda later joined Leonard Lewis’s star-studded salon House of Leonard – famous for having created Twiggy’s famous crop – becoming his assistant.

He went on to work for fashion magazine’s British Vogue and Harper’s Bazaar.

In 1976, Frieda opened his own salon in central London which became massively successful and booked up months in advance as his reputation as an influential stylist grew.

He subsequently opened branches across the world, including in Barbados, Ibiza and Los Angeles.

In the 1990s, Frieda stepped back from cutting hair and concentrated on developing his own brand of hair products, including Frizz-Ease hair serum which he created in 1988.

His business empire grew rapidly over the following decade as it expanded into the US and across the world.

In 2002, he and his business partner Gail Federici sold the company to a Japanese conglomerate Kao for $450m (£334m).

Frieda was married to the singer Lulu from 1977 to 1990 and had one son from that relationship – the actor turned food entrepreneur Jordan Frieda.

He was later married to Avery Agnelli, the widow of Fiat heir Giovanni Agnelli, with whom he had two children and a stepdaughter.

Frieda’s step-daughter, Asia Agnelli Lagrange, shared a series of photos of them together down the years on Instagram alongside the caption: “Today we lost the best man to ever exist.

“I share this because I know he touched the lives of so many.”

Paying tribute, the British Beauty Council sent “love and condolences”, while TV presenter and fellow beauty entrepreneur Trinny Woodall commented: “Sending so much love to you all.”

‘A real maverick in hairdressing’

Model and TV personality Jo Wood, the ex-wife of Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood, described the news of his death as “so sad”.

“When I was 16 and John worked as an assistant at Leonard’s he would do my hair,” she recalled. “He was so great…”

Cetera Lamb, creative director at Frieda’s London salon said the industry had lost “a true legend, a real maverick in hairdressing”.

“For 50 years, he led our wonderful salon, leaving behind an incredible legacy of passion, creativity, vision and outstanding hairdressing.

“We will continue in his honour, celebrating his achievements and keeping his memory, values, vision and love for great hairdressing alive. His legacy will live on through us, and we will make sure of that.”

By BBC News