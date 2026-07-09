Christian Pulisic Siblings: Meet Devyn and Chase Pulisic

Christian Pulisic is an American professional soccer player widely regarded as one of the greatest talents to emerge from the United States.

Born on September 18, 1998, in Hershey, Pennsylvania, he plays as a winger, attacking midfielder, or forward for Serie A club AC Milan and captains the United States men’s national team.

Nicknamed “Captain America,” Pulisic is known for his exceptional dribbling, speed, creativity, and goal-scoring ability.

He has broken numerous records as an American player in Europe and is considered the face of modern U.S. soccer.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Christian is the youngest of three siblings.

He has an older sister, Devyn Pulisic, who played college soccer and has been a strong supporter of his career; she is married with children and has pursued interests including equestrian activities.

His older brother, Chase Pulisic, has autism and is frequently cited by Christian as one of his biggest inspirations.

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Career

Pulisic developed his love for soccer in a family where both parents played collegiately and his father, Mark, had a professional indoor career and coaching background.

He joined Borussia Dortmund’s youth academy as a teenager and made his Bundesliga debut at a young age, quickly becoming a star.

In 2019, he transferred to Chelsea in a record deal for a North American player, where he contributed to major successes including the UEFA Champions League title in 2021.

He later moved to AC Milan in 2023, continuing to excel in Serie A.

Internationally, Pulisic debuted for the senior USMNT at age 17 and became the youngest player to captain the team.

He has led the United States in major tournaments, scoring crucial goals in World Cup qualifiers and CONCACAF competitions.

Accolades

Pulisic has amassed an impressive collection of honors.

Club successes include the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, and FIFA Club World Cup with Chelsea, plus the Supercoppa Italiana with AC Milan.

He also won the DFB-Pokal with Borussia Dortmund.

With the United States, he has won multiple CONCACAF Nations League titles and earned individual recognition such as best young player at the CONCACAF Gold Cup and best player at the Nations League Finals.

Individually, he is a four-time U.S. Soccer Male Player of the Year, tying Landon Donovan’s record, and has received various monthly and young player awards across Europe.