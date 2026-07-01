Court denies bail to 8 Utumishi Girls Academy students charged with murder of 16 schoolmates in dorm fire

DPP charges eight minors over Utumishi Girls tragedy.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has charged eight minors with 16 counts of murder arising from the tragic fire at Utumishi Girls Academy in Gilgil, Nakuru County, that claimed the lives of 16 students.

The subjects appeared before the High Court in Kibera, where they pleaded not guilty after the court found them fit to stand trial. Justice Diana Kavedza admitted the pleas after considering psychiatric evaluation reports prepared by three psychiatrists from Mathari National Teaching and Referral Hospital, all of whom concluded that the minors were mentally fit to participate in the proceedings.

Prosecution informed the court that on the night of May 27 and 28 2026, the eight minors allegedly jointly caused the deaths of the 16 students at the school.

The prosecution opposed the release of the subjects on bail, arguing that continued detention is necessary to preserve the integrity of the trial and ensure proper administration of justice.

In an affidavit opposing bail, the prosecution stated that investigations have so far yielded substantial evidence linking each of the minors to the planning and execution of the unlawful acts that culminated in the deadly fire.

The prosecution further argued that releasing the subjects at this stage would expose them to a significant risk of retaliation, harassment, stigmatization, mob justice and other forms of harm due to the heightened public interest surrounding the case.

Justice Kavedza observed that the proceedings concern the tragic loss of sixteen young lives and the prosecution of eight minors facing one of the gravest offences under Kenyan law.

The court noted that the matter was transferred from the High Court in Naivasha to the High Court at Kibera for administrative and security reasons, emphasizing that the relocation was intended solely to facilitate the safe, orderly and impartial administration of justice.

Justice Kavedza further directed that the proceedings be conducted using a child-sensitive and trauma-informed approach while preserving the integrity of the criminal justice process.

To protect the identities of the minors, the court ordered that each subject be referred to only by an anonymised code throughout the proceedings.

It further prohibited the publication of any names, photographs, videos, voice recordings, school details, residential addresses or any other information capable of identifying the minors or their immediate family members.

The court permitted accredited media to attend and report on proceedings conducted in open court, provided their coverage remains fair, accurate and confined to court proceedings, judicial rulings, procedural developments and matters of legitimate public interest.

Justice Kavedza warned that any breach of the anonymity orders would amount to serious interference with the administration of justice.