DCI Arrests Facebook User Over Alleged Ethnic Incitement

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has arrested a Facebook user in Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD) over allegations of publishing inflammatory content containing threats, incitement to violence and ethnic targeting.

The suspect, identified as William Owuor Ochieng, operates a Facebook account under the name “William Jahome”.

According to the DCI, the suspect allegedly published messages targeting members of the Kikuyu community living in the Rift Valley region, reportedly calling on them to leave the area ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The arrest followed investigations by detectives from the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau (CRIB), working alongside the Operations Action Team at DCI Headquarters.

The detectives arrested the suspect within Nairobi CBD before escorting him to DCI Headquarters for further processing.

The suspect remains in custody pending arraignment in court.

The DCI has cautioned Kenyans against using digital platforms to spread threats, incite violence or promote ethnic hostility, particularly as the country prepares for the 2027 General Election.

The Directorate said it remains committed to protecting lives, maintaining public order and safeguarding national security.

“The DCI further warns that anyone found engaging in unlawful online activities will be dealt with in accordance with the law,” the agency said.