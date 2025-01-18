Donovan Clingan is an American professional basketball player born on February 23, 2004, in Bristol, Connecticut.

He currently plays for the Portland Trail Blazers in the NBA.

Clingan gained prominence playing for UConn, where he won two consecutive national championships from 2023 to 2024.

He was drafted by the Trail Blazers with the seventh overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Clingan is known for his defensive potential and size, with a 7-foot-7 wingspan.

Siblings

Donovan has one younger sister named Olivia Clingan. She attended Bristol Central High School and graduated in 2023.

Currently, Olivia is pursuing her higher education at Clemson University’s Wilbur O. And Ann Powers School of Business, where she is studying financial management.

Olivia is also a volleyball enthusiast.

Career

Clingan joined the University of Connecticut Huskies men’s basketball team in 2022.

During his freshman year, he played behind Adama Sanogo but quickly gained recognition for his impressive performances.

He was named the MVP of the 2022 Phil Knight Invitational Tournament, showcasing his potential early in his college career.

Additionally, he earned a spot on the Big East All-Freshman Team, highlighting his impact as a newcomer in the conference.

In his sophomore year, Clingan took on a more significant role as the starting center.

He averaged 13.0 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 2.5 blocks per game, contributing significantly to UConn’s success.

His defensive prowess and ability to dominate in the paint were key factors in the team’s victories.

One of the most notable achievements in Clingan’s college career was helping UConn win back-to-back national championships in 2023 and 2024.

Jis contributions on both ends of the court were crucial to the team’s success during these championship runs.

Clingan was selected by the Portland Trail Blazers with the seventh overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

As a rookie, he has faced stiff competition for playing time but has shown flashes of brilliance.

Clingan has played in limited minutes but has managed to score in double figures on several occasions.

His size and defensive skills make him an intriguing prospect for the Trail Blazers.

He recorded 19 rebounds in one of his early games, demonstrating his potential to be a dominant rebounder in the league.

Despite the limited playing time, Clingan is expected to develop into a key player for the Trail Blazers. His defensive skills and size are assets that the team can build upon.

Accolades

Clingan has accumulated several accolades throughout his basketball career.

In college, he was named to the Big East All-Freshman team in 2023 and was an AP Honorable Mention All-American in 2024.

He was also a Top 10 candidate for the 2024 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award, recognizing him as one of the top centers in Division I men’s college basketball.

One of the most notable achievements in Clingan's college career was winning two consecutive NCAA national championships with UConn in 2023 and 2024.

His contributions on both ends of the court were crucial to the team’s success during these championship runs.

In high school, Clingan was a two-time Connecticut Gatorade Player of the Year, earning this title in both his junior and senior years.

He led Bristol Central High School to a Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference Division II state championship in 2022.