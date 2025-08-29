Ekaterina Alexandrova Siblings: Get to Know Jury and Anna Alexandrova

Ekaterina Evgenyevna Alexandrova, born on November 15, 1994, in Chelyabinsk, Russia, is a professional tennis player known for her powerful groundstrokes and aggressive baseline play.

At the age of six, inspired by her childhood idol Steffi Graf, she began her tennis journey, which was nurtured by her father, Evgeny, who served as her first coach.

In 2006, at the age of 12, Alexandrova and her family relocated to Prague, Czech Republic, after being impressed by the superior tennis facilities available during a youth tournament.

Despite living in Prague, she has remained a Russian national, proudly representing her country in international competitions, including the Billie Jean King Cup.

Fluent in Russian, Czech, and English, Alexandrova is a versatile athlete who has steadily climbed the ranks of the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA), earning recognition for her tenacity and skill on the court.

Siblings

Ekaterina grew up alongside her two siblings, a brother named Jury Alexandrova and a sister named Anna Alexandrova.

The family’s move to Prague in 2006 was a collective decision, driven by the promise of better training opportunities for Ekaterina’s budding tennis career.

Both Jury and Anna tried their hand at tennis during their youth, but unlike their sister, they did not find lasting success in the sport.

Career

Alexandrova turned professional in 2011, initially competing on the ITF Circuit, where she honed her skills and claimed seven singles titles.

Her breakthrough on the WTA Tour came in 2016 when she made her debut at the Katowice Open and qualified for her first Grand Slam main draw at Wimbledon, where she stunned former world No. 1 Ana Ivanovic in the first round.

This upset marked her arrival as a formidable competitor.

In 2020, she won her first WTA singles title at the Shenzhen Open, defeating Elena Rybakina, becoming the first player to win a WTA tournament in the new decade.

Alexandrova’s career continued to flourish with back-to-back titles at the Libema Open in ‘s-Hertogenbosch in 2022 and 2023, a title in Seoul in 2022, and her first WTA 500 title at the Linz Open in 2025.

Her aggressive playing style, favoring hard courts and a powerful forehand, has led to notable victories over top players like Jelena Ostapenko, Caroline Wozniacki, and Simona Halep.

She reached the fourth round at Wimbledon in 2023 and 2025 and at Roland Garros in 2025, showcasing her growing versatility across surfaces.

She holds a career-high singles ranking of No. 15, achieved in April 2024, and remains a consistent presence in the top 20.

Accolades

Alexandrova has secured five WTA singles titles, including Shenzhen (2020), ‘s-Hertogenbosch (2022, 2023), Seoul (2022), and Linz (2025).

Additionally, she has won three WTA 125 singles titles and seven ITF Circuit singles titles, demonstrating her dominance at various competitive levels.

In doubles, she claimed a WTA title at the 2019 Budapest Open alongside Vera Zvonareva.

Alexandrova’s contributions to Russia’s 2020-21 Billie Jean King Cup victory further underscore her international impact.

Her career prize money exceeds $8.1 million as of 2025, bolstered by endorsement deals with Fila for apparel and Wilson for rackets.

Notable milestones include her top-10 victories over players like Ostapenko and Halep, a semifinal appearance at the 2024 Miami Open, and a quarterfinal finish at the 2025 French Open.