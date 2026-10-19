Elderly couple hacked to death in Nyamira village

Detectives are investigating an incident where an elderly couple aged 68 and 72 have died after sustaining deep cuts in a suspected double murder in Nyamira County.

The victims, identified as Hellen Bosibori, 68, and her husband, Jacob Migika, 72, were found with severe injuries in their temporary kitchen house at Nyamiranga Village, Enjoro Sub-location, Bosamaro Masaba Location, on Saturday evening.

According to police the couple was rushed to Oasis Hospital in Mosobeti Market on October 17 at around 6:30 pm, where the husband was pronounced dead on arrival.

His wife, who was unconscious and receiving treatment, succumbed to her injuries shortly afterwards. Plans had been underway to refer her to Keroka Hospital for specialised treatment.

The woman had sustained two deep cuts on her chin and another on her mouth, while her husband had deep cuts on his head and left hand. Police suspect a sharp object was used in the attack.

The couple was reportedly discovered by their grandson, who had gone to deliver maize flour to them at around 6 pm amid heavy rainfall.

The grandson allegedly found the two lying in a pool of blood inside their temporary kitchen, a structure made of mud walls and an iron-sheet roof.

He raised the alarm, prompting members of the public to rush the victims to the hospital, where both later died from their injuries.

Police officers visited the hospital and confirmed the deaths.

Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) personnel processed and photographed the scene as investigations commenced to establish the circumstances surrounding the killings.

The motive for the attack remains unknown.

The bodies were moved to Nyamira County Referral Hospital mortuary, where they await postmortem examinations as detectives pursue leads in the double murder.