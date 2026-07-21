Equity Life retirement schemes grow assets to over Sh900 million

Two retirement schemes managed by Equity Life Assurance have grown their combined assets to more than Sh900 million, reflecting increasing interest among Kenyans in saving for retirement.

The company’s Individual Savings and Retirement Plan posted the strongest growth, with assets under management rising from Sh313 million at the end of 2024 to Sh796 million as of June 30, 2026.

The scheme, which had 408 members at the end of 2025, delivered a 13.6 percent net return during the year.

Equity Life’s Income Drawdown Fund also recorded steady growth. Its assets increased from Sh44 million at the end of 2024 to Sh104 million by December 2025 before rising further to Sh109 million by June 2026. The fund posted a 13.8 percent return in 2025.

Equity Life Assurance Managing Director and Principal Officer Angela Okinda said the growth in both assets and membership demonstrates rising confidence among Kenyans in retirement planning.

“The continued growth in assets and membership is a clear signal of growing confidence in this Plan as a serious, credible vehicle for individual retirement planning in Kenya,” Okinda said.

She noted that the two retirement products are designed to help members maintain financial stability after leaving formal employment.

“The Income Drawdown Fund and Individual Savings and Retirement Plan are a natural extension of that promise, ensuring members continue to enjoy financial security after formal employment,” she added.

Corporate Trustee Anthony Kilavi attributed the strong performance of the schemes to favourable economic conditions, which enabled them to deliver returns above the industry average.

He also expressed optimism that the funds would continue posting strong performance in 2026.

The growth comes at a time when Kenya is encouraging greater participation in pension savings to enhance financial security in retirement. Rising inflation, increasing life expectancy and economic uncertainty have heightened the need for individuals to build long-term retirement savings to safeguard their future financial well-being.