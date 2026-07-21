BasiGo to open EV charging stations in Meru, Nanyuki and Nyeri

Electric bus manufacturer BasiGo will open three new electric vehicle (EV) charging stations in Meru, Nanyuki and Nyeri this month as it expands charging infrastructure beyond Nairobi to support the growing adoption of electric mobility across Kenya.

The company said the new charging stations will serve electric buses, vans, trucks, passenger vehicles and other compatible electric vehicles, making inter-city travel more convenient for EV users.

The announcement was made during the commissioning of a new EV charging station in Sabaki, Athi River, which BasiGo has established in partnership with Rubis Energy Kenya.

BasiGo Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder Jit Bhattacharya said the expansion is part of the company’s broader strategy to build a nationwide charging network and accelerate the country’s transition to electric transport.

“We are creating the infrastructure that will power EV operations beyond Nairobi and connect communities across Kenya. This is a massive step forward for Kenya’s e-mobility industry, and it is a model we intend to replicate as we scale across the region,” Bhattacharya said.

The Sabaki charging station is equipped with CCS2 and GB/T DC 100kW fast chargers, enabling a standard electric passenger vehicle to be fully charged in less than one hour. The facility also supports a wide range of commercial electric vehicles.

According to BasiGo, all charging stations developed under its partnership with Rubis Energy will feature similar fast-charging technology and will charge an indicative tariff of Sh48 per kilowatt-hour (kWh).

Rubis Energy Kenya Managing Director Frederic Maupetit said the partnership is aimed at making electric vehicle travel more practical by extending charging infrastructure along key transport routes.

“By putting our retail network behind the next generation of mobility, we are making EV travel practical for Kenyans along major transport corridors. This is a clear signal of Rubis’ commitment to leading the energy transition here,” Maupetit said.

The planned expansion comes as Kenya continues to promote the adoption of electric mobility through investments in charging infrastructure, with industry players seeking to reduce range anxiety and encourage the uptake of cleaner transport solutions across the country.