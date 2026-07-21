Govt Invites Firms to Apply for World Bank-Funded Business Support

The government has invited businesses, cooperatives and associations to apply for support under a World Bank-funded project aimed at boosting private sector investment and creating jobs.

In a notice issued on Tuesday, July 21, 2026, the Ministry of Co-operatives and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Development said applications are now open for the Kenya Jobs Economic Transformation (KJET) project.

KJET is a five-year government project running from 2024 to 2029 and funded by the World Bank. It seeks to increase private sector investment, improve access to markets and promote sustainable financing for businesses.

The project also aims to improve the productivity of MSME clusters and support job creation and economic growth.

“The project invites Cooperatives, Associations, or other cluster-based entities looking to scale, innovate and access new markets to apply for support under Component 2: Enhancing Cluster Competitiveness,” the Ministry said.

Under the component, eligible organisations operating within priority value chains will receive tailored Business Development Services and training to help improve their operations and competitiveness.

The Ministry said some beneficiaries will also receive co-investment support to acquire productive assets that can improve their operations and expand their access to markets.

Eligible firms should operate in priority value chains, including edible oils, textiles, construction materials, dairy, leather, tea, coffee, rice, the blue economy and minerals.

The Ministry, however, said businesses operating in other sectors may also be considered for support.

Interested organisations can submit their applications through the official KJET application portal.

The application deadline is August 21, 2026.