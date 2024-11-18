Eric Trump Siblings: Meet the Trump Siblings

Eric Trump, born on January 6, 1984, is the second son of former U.S. President Donald Trump and Ivana Trump.

He joined the Trump Organization in 2006 and has been involved in various business ventures, including overseeing the Trump Golf Collection.

Eric also gained public attention as a co-host on Celebrity Apprentice from 2010 to 2015.

Recently, he has been in the news due to reports of cyber-espionage targeting him and other prominent figures linked to both political parties by Chinese hackers.

Siblings

Eric has four siblings. His eldest brother is Donald Trump Jr., who was born on December 31, 1977.

He is the first child of Donald Trump and Ivana Trump.

Next is Ivanka Trump, born on October 30, 1981.

She is the second child of Donald and Ivana Trump and has been involved in various business and political endeavors.

Tiffany Trump, born on October 13, 1993, is the daughter of Donald Trump and his second wife, Marla Maples.

Lastly, Barron Trump, born on March 20, 2006, is the youngest sibling and the only child of Donald Trump and Melania Trump.

Career

Trump became involved in the Trump Organization in 2006, shortly after graduating from Georgetown University with a degree in finance and management.

As an executive vice president, he has played a crucial role in expanding the company’s real estate and golf portfolio.

Under his leadership, the Trump Golf Collection grew from three properties to nineteen, which includes high-profile golf courses across the United States and internationally.

His work primarily focuses on property development, acquisitions, and overseeing the day-to-day operations of these golf courses.

In addition to his corporate role, Eric gained visibility as a co-host on the reality television show The Apprentice, which aired from 2010 to 2015.

This experience helped him build a public persona and connect with audiences beyond the business world.

His appearances on the show showcased his business acumen and provided insight into the operations of the Trump brand.

Eric founded the Eric Trump Foundation in 2006 with a mission to raise funds for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The foundation organized various fundraising events and initiatives aimed at supporting pediatric cancer research and treatment.

Over the years, it raised millions of dollars for St. Jude; however, it faced scrutiny regarding its financial practices and transparency.

In 2019, it was reported that the foundation had ceased operations amid investigations into its fundraising methods.

Eric has also been active in political circles, particularly during his father’s presidential campaigns in 2016 and 2020.

He has made numerous public appearances to support Donald Trump’s policies and initiatives and has often defended his father against criticism from opponents.

Since leaving office, Eric has continued to be involved in various business ventures while also navigating legal challenges related to the Trump Organization’s financial practices.

He remains a prominent figure within the family business and continues to engage with supporters through social media and public events.

Personal life

Eric is married to Lara Trump, whom he wed on July 8, 2014.

Lara is a former television producer and has been actively involved in political campaigns, serving as a co-chair of the Republican National Committee.

Together, they have two children: a son named Luke born in September 2017 and a daughter named Caroline born in 2019.

The family often participates in public events and political activities, reflecting their strong ties to the Trump legacy.