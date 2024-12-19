Ex-Senator Kembi Gitura Appointed Chair Of Kenyatta University Hospital Board

Former Deputy Speaker of the Senate and ex-MP Kembi Gitura has been named Chairperson of the Board of Directors at Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital (KUTRRH).

The announcement was made by Head of Public Service Felix Koskei, who outlined the latest changes in senior government positions.

“His Excellency the President has today made nominations, reassignments, and appointments to the senior ranks of the Executive,” Koskei stated in an official release.

The KUTRRH board had been dissolved on December 3, 2024, following demonstrations by staff protesting the alleged cancellation of their medical insurance and poor working conditions.

Zainab Gura was appointed as the Acting Chief Executive Officer of the institution.

Gitura, who served as MP for Kiharu Constituency from 2003 to 2007, has a long history in public service. He was Kenya’s Ambassador to Belgium from 2009 to 2012 before resigning to vie for a Senate seat. After being elected to the Senate, he became Deputy Speaker in 2013.

However, Gitura lost his Senate seat in 2017 and later served as Chairperson of the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) until his dismissal in 2021 following allegations of procurement scandals involving COVID-19 supplies.

In addition to his new role at KUTRRH, Gitura is currently the Chairperson of the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA).

Other Key Appointments

Former Laikipia Governor Ndiritu Muriithi has been named Chairperson of the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) ‘s Board of Directors. Muriithi is known for his work in financial markets, including expanding access to mortgages and supporting women-led enterprises.

Anthony Mwaura has been appointed Chairperson of the Kenya Rural Roads Authority, while former Sports CS Ababu Namwamba has taken up the role of Kenya’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Environmental Programme (UNEP) in Nairobi.

President William Ruto also announced Cabinet changes, including Mutahi Kagwe as the new Cabinet Secretary for Agriculture and Livestock Development, replacing Andrew Karanja, who has been appointed Kenya’s Ambassador to Brazil.

Lee Kinyanjui will now serve as Cabinet Secretary for Investment, Trade, and Industry, while William Kabogo will lead the Ministry of Information, Communication, and Digital Economy. Salim Mvurya has been reassigned to lead the Ministry of Youth Affairs, Creative Economy, and Sports. Kipchumba Murkomen will head the Ministry of Interior and National Administration, replacing Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, who had been acting in the role.

“His Excellency the President has transmitted the nominations of Cabinet Secretaries, High Commissioners, Ambassadors, and Permanent Representatives to the National Assembly for consideration and approval, in fulfillment of constitutional requirements,” Koskei added.