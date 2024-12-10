Five Arrested As Police Disperse Anti-Femicide Protesters In Nairobi

Five people were arrested on December 10, 2024, when police used tear gas to disperse protesters marching against femicide in Nairobi.

The protest, which coincided with International Human Rights Day, was organized to raise awareness about the rising cases of femicide in Kenya.

Human rights organizations, including Amnesty International Kenya, the Law Society of Kenya (LSK), Human is My ID Alliance, and End Femicide KE Movement, have condemned the arrests, calling them unjustifiable.

They have demanded the immediate release of those detained without charges.

In a joint statement, the groups called for an independent investigation into the violence and unlawful arrests, urging the authorities to hold those responsible accountable.

The groups also called for a swift investigation into femicide cases, to ensure justice for victims and their families.

“We stand in solidarity with the brave individuals who marched today, despite the violence they faced,” the statement said.

“Their actions reflect a call to uphold human rights and take immediate steps to end femicide and police brutality.”

Femicide, the gender-based killing of women, has become an increasing concern in Kenya. President William Ruto recently condemned the rise in femicide, setting aside Sh500 million to tackle the issue. He urged citizens to be vigilant and report any incidents of violence against women.

International Human Rights Day, is a day dedicated to celebrating and upholding the dignity, freedom, and rights of all people.