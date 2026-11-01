Five Arrested Over Phone Thefts at ODM Rally in Jacaranda

Police have arrested five suspects accused of stealing mobile phones from members of the public during an Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) rally at Jacaranda Grounds.

The arrests were made on Saturday evening, October 31, 2026, following an operation by officers from Starehe Sub-County.

In a statement, the National Police Service said the suspects allegedly took advantage of the political gathering to steal from unsuspecting attendees.

A search conducted on the suspects led to the recovery of eight mobile phones believed to have been stolen during the rally.

The five suspects were placed in police custody pending arraignment, while the recovered phones were secured as exhibits.

“The National Police Service firmly reiterates that political rallies must never be used as a platform for criminal gangs to target, harass or steal from members of the public, and we remain fully committed to maintaining law and order during all lawful public gatherings,” the police said.