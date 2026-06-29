Gachagua Suspends Wamunyoro Consultations to Meet Mijikenda Leaders in Coast

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has temporarily suspended his ongoing political consultations at his Wamunyoro residence to attend what he described as urgent engagements with leaders from the Coast region.

In a statement shared on social media, Gachagua said he travelled to the Coast after receiving an invitation from leaders of the Mijikenda community, led by their spokesperson, former Cabinet Minister Chirau Ali Mwakwere.

According to Gachagua, the meeting brought together leaders representing the Digo, Giriama, Duruma, Rabai, Chonyi, Kauma, Kambe and Jibana communities to discuss issues affecting the region.

He claimed the leaders raised concerns over what they described as economic marginalisation and the management of key public resources in the Coast region.

Among the issues raised, Gachagua alleged that the Port of Mombasa was in the process of being sold to foreign investors and politically connected individuals, claims that the government has previously denied.

He further alleged that employment opportunities at the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) had been unfairly distributed, leaving local residents sidelined.

“The Coast is a community in distress and is therefore seeking solidarity with their cousins from the Mountain,” Gachagua said.

The former Deputy President also claimed that the region’s natural resources, including mineral deposits at Mrima Hills, had not benefited local communities, while alleging cases of land grabbing and forced grazing on community ranches.

He further accused the government of allowing drug trafficking and failing to protect young people in the region, allegations for which he did not provide evidence.

“My cousins have been sat on and suppressed by one brutal family. They are dominated and marginalised by that one family. They cannot breathe. They live like refugees in their own land,” Gachagua claimed.

He said the Mijikenda leaders expressed their determination to unite in pursuit of what they termed the restoration of the region’s dignity and economic empowerment.

Gachagua pledged solidarity with the Coast leaders, saying they had the support of communities from the Mt Kenya region, Western Kenya, Lower Eastern, Kisii and Nyanza.

“I have assured them of solidarity from their cousins in Western Kenya, Lower Eastern, Kisii, Nyanza, the Mountain and the whole country since we are one people,” he said.

The former Deputy President added that the consultations will continue.