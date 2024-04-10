George Foreman Siblings: Growing Up Alongside a Boxing Legend

George Foreman is an American former professional boxer, entrepreneur, minister and author, best known for his successful boxing career and his eponymous home grill.

Born on January 10, 1949, George grew up in Houston, Texas, and learned to box in a U.S. Job Corps camp in Oregon.

He won the gold medal in the heavyweight boxing competition at the 1968 Olympic Games in Mexico City.

George turned professional and won the world heavyweight championship in 1973 by knocking out Joe Frazier in two rounds.

He lost the title to Muhammad Ali in 1974 but regained it in 1994 at the age of 45, becoming the oldest world heavyweight champion.

George retired from boxing in 1977 and became an evangelist.

He resumed professional boxing in 1987, finding immediate success and capturing the IBF and WBA versions of the world heavyweight title by knocking out Michael Moorer in 1994.

George retired from boxing again in 1997 with a final career record of 76 wins (68 by knockout) and 5 losses.

Siblings

George has six siblings, including three brothers.

Kenneth Wayne and Robert Wayne, two of his brothers, have passed away.

His younger brother, Roy Foreman, is one of his surviving siblings.

Parents

George was born to Leroy Moorehead and Nancy Foreman.

He grew up in Houston’s Fifth Ward with six siblings, but was raised by J.D. Foreman, his mother’s second husband.

As a young boy, George was impoverished and often bullied other children.

He became a mugger and brawler by the age of 15, but had a change of heart and convinced his mother to sign him up for the Job Corps.

George earned his GED and trained to become a carpenter and bricklayer. He then moved to Pleasanton, California, where he began to train as a boxer.

Career

George had a remarkable career as a professional boxer, entrepreneur, minister and author.

In boxing, he competed between 1967 and 1997, earning the nickname, Big George.

George was a two-time world heavyweight champion and an Olympic gold medalist in the heavyweight boxing competition at the 1968 Olympic Games in Mexico City.

He won the World Heavyweight Championship in 1973 by defeating Joe Frazier and later regained the title in 1994 at the age of 45, becoming the oldest world heavyweight champion.

George retired from boxing in 1977 but made a successful comeback in 1987, capturing the IBF and WBA versions of the world heavyweight title in 1994 by defeating Michael Moorer.

Apart from his boxing career, he is known for his entrepreneurial ventures, particularly the George Foreman Grill, which has sold over 100 million units since its introduction in 1995.

George is also a minister and the founder of the George Foreman Youth and Community Development Center in Houston, showcasing his commitment to youth development and community service.

Net worth

George’s net worth is estimated to be $300 million, primarily attributed to his successful boxing career and entrepreneurial ventures, notably the George Foreman Grill.

Despite earning a relatively modest amount during his boxing career, his financial success soared with the introduction of the grill, which has sold over 100 million units.

George’s endorsement deal with Salton, Inc. for the grill brought him substantial earnings, including a reported $138 million in 1999.

Additionally, he diversified his investments into various business ventures, contributing to his impressive net worth.