Gia Cristine Mantegna (born Gina Cristine Mantegna on 17 April 1990 in Manhattan, New York) is an American actress.

She is the daughter of actor Joe Mantegna and Arlene Vrhel, who has owned the restaurant Taste Chicago in Burbank, California.

Raised primarily in Los Angeles after the family returned there from New York in her infancy, she grew up in a household connected to the entertainment industry.

As a child she trained as a gymnast and ballerina and developed skills as a singer who also plays piano and saxophone.

She is best known for her recurring role as Devin Levin, the girlfriend of Axl Heck, on the ABC sitcom The Middle.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Gia has one sibling, an older sister named Mia Mantegna (born in 1987). Mia works as a makeup artist.

She was diagnosed with autism as a toddler; her parents followed a teacher’s advice to place her in a regular school, an approach that supported the development of her social skills.

The sisters grew up together in Los Angeles.

Also Read: Connie Stevens Siblings: All About Charles and John Megna

Career

Mantegna made her acting debut at age 13 in the 2003 film Uncle Nino, appearing alongside her father, Anne Archer and Trevor Morgan.

She followed this with a small role in 13 Going on 30 (2004) and a more prominent part as Grace Conrad in the Christmas comedy Unaccompanied Minors (2006).

Additional early film credits include The Neighbor (2007).

On television she guest-starred as Lindsey Vaughn in a 2008 episode of Criminal Minds (reprising the role years later as an adult), had a recurring role as Patty Mary on The Secret Life of the American Teenager, and appeared in the TeenNick series Gigantic.

In 2010 she starred in the independent thriller And Soon the Darkness.

Her most visible television work came with the recurring role of Devin Levin on The Middle from 2014 to 2017.

She has also appeared in projects such as Under the Dome, The Frozen Ground, Apartment 143 and various independent films.

Upon turning 18 she adopted the professional name Gia.

Accolades

In December 2010 Gia was selected as the 2011 Miss Golden Globe, an honorary role in which she assisted with presentations at the 68th Golden Globe Awards ceremony.

She received a Young Artist Award nomination for Best Young Ensemble in a Feature Film for her work in Unaccompanied Minors.

These recognitions, together with her steady screen credits, mark the principal public acknowledgments of her career to date.