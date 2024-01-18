Health CS Appoints Charlene Ruto as Kenya Blood Ambassador

First daughter Charlene Ruto has been appointed Kenya Blood Ambassador.

In a letter addressed to Ms Ruto on December 14, 2023, Health CS Susan Nakhumicha recognized her for her “selfless contribution to Kenya through your consistent blood donation, advocacy, educating and mobilizing your family members, community, peers and the general Kenyan citizens to engage in blood donations”.

The CS also applauded Ms Ruto for mobilizing resources that support blood donation activities.

The minister urged the first daughter to also take time and collaborate with the Kenya Tissue and Transplant Authority, or partners in blood related events including public education and resource mobilization.

“This letter is to appoint you as a Kenya Blood Ambassador and ask that: you continue to be a spokesperson to your friends, Kenyan youth, family, peers and the Kenyan citizens and to engage and encourage people to give blood to save lives,” said Nakhumicha.

In 2022, Ms Ruto was nicknamed “Quickmart Ivanka” for engaging in political affairs without an official role.

She has in the past held meetings with Governors and Deputy Governors as well as senior foreign government leaders.

In December of the same year, she stirred controversy after she introduced a member of the team she identified as Jermaine Momanyi who she said heads the Trade and Investments docket in the “Office of the First Daughter.”

While defending his daughter, President William Ruto asked the public to leave her alone because she is just a “kid”.

“Leave my daughter Charlene alone ( he said while laughing). These are kids… They are just being children. You know very well that there is no such office,” he said.