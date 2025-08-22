Henrik Lundqvist Siblings: Meet Joel and Gabriella Lundqvist

Henrik Lundqvist, born on March 2, 1982, in Åre, Sweden, is a former professional ice hockey goaltender widely regarded as one of the greatest in NHL history.

Known for his exceptional skill, athleticism, and unorthodox butterfly style, Lundqvist earned the nickname “King Henrik” from New York Rangers fans and media for his commanding presence in the net.

His 15-season career with the New York Rangers, along with his international achievements, solidified his legacy as a hockey icon.

Beyond the rink, Lundqvist is a philanthropist, family man, and sports broadcaster.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Henrik grew up with two siblings, his identical twin brother, Joel Lundqvist, and his older sister, Gabriella Lundqvist.

Born just 40 minutes apart, Henrik and Joel shared an inseparable bond, competing together in sports and school while growing up in Åre, a region known for alpine skiing.

Despite the popularity of skiing, the twins gravitated toward ice hockey, a passion sparked by their father, Peter, who took them to see Västra Frölunda HC play in Gothenburg.

This early exposure led them to join Järpens IF in 1990, where they began playing organized hockey.

A pivotal moment came during a youth practice when Joel, a center, raised Henrik’s hand to volunteer him as a goaltender, setting Henrik on the path to becoming a legendary netminder.

Joel himself carved out a distinguished career, primarily with Frölunda HC in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL), where he holds the record for most appearances and served as captain for 14 seasons.

He also played 137 NHL games with the Dallas Stars from 2006 to 2009 and led Sweden to a 2017 World Championship gold medal as team captain, a moment he shared with Henrik.

Gabriella Lundqvist, the eldest sibling, pursued a different path, excelling in tennis rather than hockey.

In 1993, the Lundqvist family relocated to Båstad, Skåne, in southern Sweden to support Gabriella’s budding tennis career.

Career

Lundqvist’s journey to hockey stardom began in Sweden with Frölunda HC, where he honed his skills and won the Honken Trophy as the SHL’s top goaltender three consecutive years from 2003 to 2005.

Drafted by the New York Rangers in the seventh round (205th overall) of the 2000 NHL Entry Draft, Lundqvist made his NHL debut in 2005 and quickly established himself as an elite goaltender.

His rookie season earned him a Vezina Trophy nomination and set a Rangers record for wins by a rookie.

Over his 15-year NHL career, all spent with the Rangers, Lundqvist became the team’s all-time leader in wins (459) and shutouts (64).

Known for his clutch performances, he set an NHL record by winning six consecutive Game 7s and holds the most wins by a European-born goaltender in NHL history.

After a heart condition sidelined him in 2020, Lundqvist briefly signed with the Washington Capitals but retired in 2021.

Post-retirement, he transitioned to sports broadcasting, joining MSG Network’s Rangers coverage, and continues to inspire through his philanthropy via the Henrik Lundqvist Foundation, which he founded with his wife, Therese Andersson, in 2014 to support children’s health and education.

Accolades

In the NHL, Lundqvist won the Vezina Trophy as the league’s best goaltender in 2012, after being a finalist in each of his first three seasons and finishing in the top six for Vezina voting in his first 10 seasons.

He was named to the NHL All-Star Team five times and earned the Rangers’ MVP award eight times.

Lundqvist’s international achievements are equally impressive, including a gold medal with Sweden at the 2006 Winter Olympics in Torino and a silver medal at the 2014 Winter Olympics.

He also secured a gold medal at the 2017 IIHF World Championship, a victory made sweeter by playing alongside his twin brother, Joel.

Lundqvist’s contributions to hockey were recognized with his induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2023, and his No. 30 jersey was retired by the New York Rangers in 2022, cementing his legacy as “King Henrik.”

His record-setting consistency, with 11 30-win seasons in his first 12 NHL years, and his Olympic shutout streak record further highlight his extraordinary career.