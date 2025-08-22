Henrik Zetterberg Siblings: Get to Know Ulrika Zetterberg

Henrik Zetterberg, born on October 9, 1980, in Njurunda, Sweden, is widely regarded as one of the most iconic figures in Swedish ice hockey history.

A former professional ice hockey forward, Zetterberg spent his entire 15-year National Hockey League (NHL) career with the Detroit Red Wings, where he established himself as a two-way player, leader, and champion.

Drafted in the seventh round (210th overall) in 1999, Zetterberg defied expectations, rising from an under-the-radar prospect to a Stanley Cup champion and one of the Red Wings’ all-time greats.

After retiring in 2018 due to chronic back issues, Zetterberg returned to Sweden, where he now focuses on family and business ventures, including Marsblade, an innovative skate blade technology.

Siblings

Henrik has one sibling, a brother named Ulrika Zetterberg.

However, information about Ulrima is limited, as he has kept his personal life relatively private.

Career

Zetterberg’s journey to NHL stardom began in the Swedish leagues with Timrå IK, where he quickly emerged as a standout talent.

Despite being a seventh-round draft pick, his skill and determination caught the attention of Detroit Red Wings scouts, particularly Håkan Andersson.

Zetterberg debuted in the NHL during the 2002–03 season, finishing as the runner-up for the Calder Trophy as the league’s top rookie with 22 goals and 44 points.

Over the next 15 seasons, he became a cornerstone of the Red Wings, known for his exceptional two-way play, combining offensive prowess with tenacious defense.

His breakout 2007–08 season saw him score a career-high 43 goals and 92 points, leading the Red Wings to the Stanley Cup.

Zetterberg’s ability to perform in clutch moments, such as his Conn Smythe Trophy-winning performance in the 2008 playoffs, earned him praise as one of the league’s most complete players.

He served as team captain from 2013 until his retirement in 2018, playing 1,082 games and amassing 337 goals, 623 assists, and 960 points, ranking fifth on the Red Wings’ all-time lists for goals, assists, and points.

Despite chronic back issues that forced him to retire earlier than anticipated, Zetterberg’s legacy as a relentless competitor and leader endures.

Accolades

Zetterberg won the Stanley Cup in 2008, scoring the Cup-winning goal and earning the Conn Smythe Trophy as the playoff MVP with 13 goals and 27 points.

That same year, he became the 21st member of the prestigious Triple Gold Club, having won Olympic gold and World Championship gold with Sweden in 2006, making him part of the first team to achieve both titles in the same year.

Zetterberg was named the Detroit Red Wings Rookie of the Year in 2003 by the Detroit Sports Broadcasters’ Association and received the Sporting News Rookie of the Year award, voted by NHL players.

In Sweden, he earned the Golden Puck as the best player in Elitserien in 2002 and was honored as the country’s Rookie of the Year in 2001.

He was selected to the NHL Second All-Star Team in 2008 and was a top-10 finalist for the Frank J. Selke Trophy five times and the Lady Byng Trophy three times for his defensive skill and sportsmanship.

Zetterberg was also awarded the King Clancy Memorial Trophy in 2015 for his leadership and humanitarian contributions.

In 2023, he was inducted into the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame and the IIHF Hall of Fame, cementing his status as a global hockey icon.

Despite being passed over for the Hockey Hall of Fame as of 2025, his remarkable career continues to be celebrated by fans and peers alike.