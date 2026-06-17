A Pick n Pay Smart Shopper card allows you to earn points, access special promotions, and enjoy rewards when shopping at participating Pick n Pay stores. Before you can take full advantage of these benefits, you need to activate and register your card. Learning how to activate a PnP Smart Shopper card helps ensure that your purchases are linked to your account and that you receive your rewards correctly.

Start by getting a Smart Shopper card from a participating Pick n Pay store if you do not already have one.

The card is usually available at customer service desks or checkout counters.

Collect a Smart Shopper card

Keep the card number safe

Ensure the card is undamaged

Register Your Card

To activate the card, you will need to register it with your personal details.

This links the card to your account and rewards profile.

Visit the Smart Shopper registration platform

Enter your personal information

Provide the card number when requested

Verify Your Details

During registration, you may be asked to confirm your contact information.

Verification helps secure your account and ensures you receive rewards and communications.

Confirm your mobile number or email address

Review your information carefully

Complete any required verification steps

Complete the Activation Process

Once registration is complete, your Smart Shopper card will be activated and ready to use.

You should receive confirmation that the process was successful.

Submit the registration form

Wait for activation confirmation

Keep your account details secure

Start Using Your Card

Present your Smart Shopper card whenever you shop at Pick n Pay to earn points and access available promotions.

Regular use helps you maximize the benefits of the program.

Swipe or scan the card at checkout

Check that points are being added

Monitor your rewards balance

Also Read: How to Activate MTN Data Share