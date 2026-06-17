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    How to Activate a PnP Smart Shopper Card

    Damaris GatwiriBy No Comments2 Mins Read
    How to Activate a PnP Smart Shopper Card

    A Pick n Pay Smart Shopper card allows you to earn points, access special promotions, and enjoy rewards when shopping at participating Pick n Pay stores. Before you can take full advantage of these benefits, you need to activate and register your card. Learning how to activate a PnP Smart Shopper card helps ensure that your purchases are linked to your account and that you receive your rewards correctly.

    1. Obtain a Smart Shopper Card

    Start by getting a Smart Shopper card from a participating Pick n Pay store if you do not already have one.

    The card is usually available at customer service desks or checkout counters.

    • Collect a Smart Shopper card
    • Keep the card number safe
    • Ensure the card is undamaged

    1. Register Your Card

    To activate the card, you will need to register it with your personal details.

    This links the card to your account and rewards profile.

    • Visit the Smart Shopper registration platform
    • Enter your personal information
    • Provide the card number when requested

    1. Verify Your Details

    During registration, you may be asked to confirm your contact information.

    Verification helps secure your account and ensures you receive rewards and communications.

    • Confirm your mobile number or email address
    • Review your information carefully
    • Complete any required verification steps

    1. Complete the Activation Process

    Once registration is complete, your Smart Shopper card will be activated and ready to use.

    You should receive confirmation that the process was successful.

    • Submit the registration form
    • Wait for activation confirmation
    • Keep your account details secure

    1. Start Using Your Card

    Present your Smart Shopper card whenever you shop at Pick n Pay to earn points and access available promotions.

    Regular use helps you maximize the benefits of the program.

    • Swipe or scan the card at checkout
    • Check that points are being added
    • Monitor your rewards balance

    Also Read: How to Activate MTN Data Share

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    Damaris Gatwiri is a digital journalist, driven by a profound passion for technology, health, and fashion.

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