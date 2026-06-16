International calling allows you to make calls from your Vodacom number to people in other countries. Before using this service, you may need to ensure that international calling is enabled on your account and that you have sufficient airtime or an appropriate calling plan. Learning how to activate international calling on Vodacom helps you stay connected with friends, family, and business contacts around the world.
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Check Your Vodacom Account Status
Before activating international calling, confirm that your Vodacom SIM card is active and working properly.
Ensure that your account is registered and in good standing.
- Confirm your SIM is active
- Check your account details
- Ensure there are no service restrictions
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Contact Vodacom Customer Support
If international calling is not already enabled, contact Vodacom for assistance.
Customer support can confirm whether the service is active on your account.
- Call Vodacom customer support
- Request international calling activation
- Follow the instructions provided
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Use the Vodacom App or Online Services
Vodacom may allow you to manage certain account services through its app or online portal.
Check whether international calling settings are available.
- Log in to your Vodacom account
- Review available service options
- Enable international services if offered
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Ensure You Have Sufficient Credit
International calls are usually charged at different rates from local calls.
Make sure you have enough airtime or an active package.
- Check your airtime balance
- Review international calling rates
- Purchase a suitable calling bundle if available
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Dial the International Number Correctly
Once international calling is active, use the correct international dialing format.
This includes the country code and the recipient’s number.
- Dial the international access symbol (+) or exit code
- Enter the country code
- Dial the recipient’s number and place the call
Also Read: How to Activate eWallet
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