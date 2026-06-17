International roaming allows you to use your Vodacom prepaid SIM card while traveling outside South Africa. With roaming activated, you can make and receive calls, send messages, and use mobile data in supported countries. Learning how to activate roaming on Vodacom prepaid helps you stay connected when travelling and avoid unnecessary communication problems abroad.
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Confirm That Roaming Is Available
Before travelling, check whether international roaming is available for your Vodacom prepaid account and your destination country.
Coverage and services may vary depending on where you are travelling.
- Verify roaming availability for your destination
- Ensure your prepaid SIM is active
- Check any roaming requirements
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Activate Roaming Before You Travel
Vodacom allows prepaid customers to activate roaming through its self-service channels or customer support.
It is best to do this before leaving the country.
- Use the Vodacom app or online account if available
- Follow the roaming activation prompts
- Contact Vodacom support if assistance is needed
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Load Sufficient Airtime
Roaming services require available airtime or a suitable roaming bundle.
Having enough credit helps prevent service interruptions.
- Check your airtime balance
- Purchase additional airtime if necessary
- Consider a roaming bundle for lower costs
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Enable Roaming on Your Phone
After roaming has been activated on your account, you must enable data and network roaming on your device.
This allows your phone to connect to partner networks abroad.
- Open your phone settings
- Enable mobile roaming
- Allow the device to connect automatically to available networks
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Test the Service at Your Destination
When you arrive, check that your phone has connected to a partner network.
You should then be able to use calls, texts, and data according to your roaming plan.
- Check for network signal
- Make a test call or send a message
- Verify that data services are working if required
Also Read: How to Activate MTN Data Share
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