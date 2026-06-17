International roaming allows you to use your Vodacom prepaid SIM card while traveling outside South Africa. With roaming activated, you can make and receive calls, send messages, and use mobile data in supported countries. Learning how to activate roaming on Vodacom prepaid helps you stay connected when travelling and avoid unnecessary communication problems abroad.

Before travelling, check whether international roaming is available for your Vodacom prepaid account and your destination country.

Coverage and services may vary depending on where you are travelling.

Verify roaming availability for your destination

Ensure your prepaid SIM is active

Check any roaming requirements

Activate Roaming Before You Travel

Vodacom allows prepaid customers to activate roaming through its self-service channels or customer support.

It is best to do this before leaving the country.

Use the Vodacom app or online account if available

Follow the roaming activation prompts

Contact Vodacom support if assistance is needed

Load Sufficient Airtime

Roaming services require available airtime or a suitable roaming bundle.

Having enough credit helps prevent service interruptions.

Check your airtime balance

Purchase additional airtime if necessary

Consider a roaming bundle for lower costs

Enable Roaming on Your Phone

After roaming has been activated on your account, you must enable data and network roaming on your device.

This allows your phone to connect to partner networks abroad.

Open your phone settings

Enable mobile roaming

Allow the device to connect automatically to available networks

Test the Service at Your Destination

When you arrive, check that your phone has connected to a partner network.

You should then be able to use calls, texts, and data according to your roaming plan.

Check for network signal

Make a test call or send a message

Verify that data services are working if required

Also Read: How to Activate MTN Data Share