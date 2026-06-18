Creating folders on your iPhone is a great way to keep your apps organized and make your home screen less cluttered. By grouping similar apps together, you can find what you need more quickly and keep your device tidy. Learning how to add a folder on iPhone helps you manage your apps efficiently and improve your overall user experience.

Start by unlocking your iPhone and navigating to the Home Screen where your apps are displayed.

Choose the apps you want to organize into a folder.

Unlock your device

Go to the Home Screen

Identify the apps to group together

Enter Edit Mode

Press and hold any app icon until a menu appears.

Select the option to edit the Home Screen, or continue holding until the apps begin to jiggle.

Press and hold an app icon

Enter Home Screen editing mode

Wait for the apps to start moving

Create the Folder

Drag one app on top of another app that you want in the same folder.

Your iPhone will automatically create a new folder containing both apps.

Drag one app over another

Wait for the folder to appear

Release the app into the folder

Name the Folder

The iPhone will suggest a folder name based on the app category.

You can keep the suggested name or create your own.

Tap the folder name field

Enter a custom name if desired

Choose a name that is easy to recognize

Add More Apps to the Folder

Once the folder has been created, you can add additional apps to it.

Simply drag other apps into the folder while still in edit mode.

Drag apps into the folder

Group similar apps together

Organize the folder as needed

Save Your Changes

When you are finished organizing your apps, exit edit mode.

Your new folder will remain on the Home Screen.

Tap “Done” if available

Press the Home button on older iPhones

Confirm that the folder has been created

Also Read: How to Activate a Standard Bank Card