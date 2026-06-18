Creating folders on your iPhone is a great way to keep your apps organized and make your home screen less cluttered. By grouping similar apps together, you can find what you need more quickly and keep your device tidy. Learning how to add a folder on iPhone helps you manage your apps efficiently and improve your overall user experience.
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Unlock Your iPhone
Start by unlocking your iPhone and navigating to the Home Screen where your apps are displayed.
Choose the apps you want to organize into a folder.
- Unlock your device
- Go to the Home Screen
- Identify the apps to group together
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Enter Edit Mode
Press and hold any app icon until a menu appears.
Select the option to edit the Home Screen, or continue holding until the apps begin to jiggle.
- Press and hold an app icon
- Enter Home Screen editing mode
- Wait for the apps to start moving
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Create the Folder
Drag one app on top of another app that you want in the same folder.
Your iPhone will automatically create a new folder containing both apps.
- Drag one app over another
- Wait for the folder to appear
- Release the app into the folder
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Name the Folder
The iPhone will suggest a folder name based on the app category.
You can keep the suggested name or create your own.
- Tap the folder name field
- Enter a custom name if desired
- Choose a name that is easy to recognize
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Add More Apps to the Folder
Once the folder has been created, you can add additional apps to it.
Simply drag other apps into the folder while still in edit mode.
- Drag apps into the folder
- Group similar apps together
- Organize the folder as needed
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Save Your Changes
When you are finished organizing your apps, exit edit mode.
Your new folder will remain on the Home Screen.
- Tap “Done” if available
- Press the Home button on older iPhones
- Confirm that the folder has been created
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