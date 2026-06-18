The Capitec app allows you to manage your banking, savings, payments, and other financial services from your mobile device. If you want to open an additional savings account or add another eligible account to your profile, the app makes the process quick and convenient. Learning how to add an account on the Capitec app helps you organize your finances and manage multiple accounts in one place.

Start by opening the Capitec app on your smartphone and signing in with your Remote PIN.

Make sure you have a stable internet connection before proceeding.

Open the Capitec app

Enter your Remote PIN

Access your account dashboard

Navigate to the Savings or Explore Section

Once logged in, look for the option that allows you to open or manage additional accounts.

Capitec allows clients to open savings accounts directly through the app.

Tap Explore or the relevant account section

or the relevant account section Select the savings or account option

Review the available account types

Select the Account You Want to Add

Choose the type of account you would like to create or activate.

Follow the on-screen instructions provided by the app.

Choose the desired account type

Review the account features

Continue with the application process

Confirm the Details

The app may ask you to verify information before the account is added.

Review all details carefully before confirming.

Check the account information

Accept any applicable terms and conditions

Confirm your request

Complete the Setup

After approval, the new account should appear in your app profile.

You can then start transferring money and managing the account immediately.

Wait for confirmation

Verify the account appears in the app

Begin using the account as needed

Also Read: How to Activate a Standard Bank Card