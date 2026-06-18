The Capitec app allows you to manage your banking, savings, payments, and other financial services from your mobile device. If you want to open an additional savings account or add another eligible account to your profile, the app makes the process quick and convenient. Learning how to add an account on the Capitec app helps you organize your finances and manage multiple accounts in one place.
-
Log In to the Capitec App
Start by opening the Capitec app on your smartphone and signing in with your Remote PIN.
Make sure you have a stable internet connection before proceeding.
- Open the Capitec app
- Enter your Remote PIN
- Access your account dashboard
-
Navigate to the Savings or Explore Section
Once logged in, look for the option that allows you to open or manage additional accounts.
Capitec allows clients to open savings accounts directly through the app.
- Tap Explore or the relevant account section
- Select the savings or account option
- Review the available account types
-
Select the Account You Want to Add
Choose the type of account you would like to create or activate.
Follow the on-screen instructions provided by the app.
- Choose the desired account type
- Review the account features
- Continue with the application process
-
Confirm the Details
The app may ask you to verify information before the account is added.
Review all details carefully before confirming.
- Check the account information
- Accept any applicable terms and conditions
- Confirm your request
-
Complete the Setup
After approval, the new account should appear in your app profile.
You can then start transferring money and managing the account immediately.
- Wait for confirmation
- Verify the account appears in the app
- Begin using the account as needed
Also Read: How to Activate a Standard Bank Card
Email your news TIPS to Editor@Kahawatungu.com — this is our only official communication channel