The Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC) allows companies to update their director information online. If a new director joins a company, the change must be recorded with CIPC to ensure that the company’s records remain accurate and compliant. Learning how to add directors on CIPC helps businesses maintain up-to-date corporate information and meet legal requirements.

Before starting the process, collect all the necessary details for the new director.

This includes identification and contact information.

Obtain the director’s ID or passport details

Confirm personal information is accurate

Have the company’s registration details available

Log In to the CIPC Platform

Access the CIPC online services portal using your customer credentials.

Ensure that you have the authority to make changes on behalf of the company.

Open the CIPC website

Enter your login details

Access the company management services

Select the Company and Director Amendment Option

Navigate to the section where company information can be updated.

Choose the option related to director appointments or amendments.

Locate the relevant company

Open the director amendment service

Select the option to add a director

Enter the New Director’s Details

Capture the required information exactly as it appears on the director’s identification documents.

Review all details carefully before proceeding.

Enter the full name

Add the ID or passport number

Provide any additional required information

Submit Supporting Documents if Required

Depending on the type of amendment, CIPC may require supporting documentation.

Ensure that all documents are completed correctly.

Upload the required documents

Verify that the files are clear and accurate

Follow any additional instructions provided

Review and Submit the Amendment

Before final submission, check all the information entered.

Once submitted, CIPC will process the request and update the company records if approved.

Review all details carefully

Submit the amendment request

Keep confirmation records for future reference

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