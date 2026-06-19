The Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC) allows companies to update their director information online. If a new director joins a company, the change must be recorded with CIPC to ensure that the company’s records remain accurate and compliant. Learning how to add directors on CIPC helps businesses maintain up-to-date corporate information and meet legal requirements.
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Gather the Required Information
Before starting the process, collect all the necessary details for the new director.
This includes identification and contact information.
- Obtain the director’s ID or passport details
- Confirm personal information is accurate
- Have the company’s registration details available
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Log In to the CIPC Platform
Access the CIPC online services portal using your customer credentials.
Ensure that you have the authority to make changes on behalf of the company.
- Open the CIPC website
- Enter your login details
- Access the company management services
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Select the Company and Director Amendment Option
Navigate to the section where company information can be updated.
Choose the option related to director appointments or amendments.
- Locate the relevant company
- Open the director amendment service
- Select the option to add a director
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Enter the New Director’s Details
Capture the required information exactly as it appears on the director’s identification documents.
Review all details carefully before proceeding.
- Enter the full name
- Add the ID or passport number
- Provide any additional required information
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Submit Supporting Documents if Required
Depending on the type of amendment, CIPC may require supporting documentation.
Ensure that all documents are completed correctly.
- Upload the required documents
- Verify that the files are clear and accurate
- Follow any additional instructions provided
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Review and Submit the Amendment
Before final submission, check all the information entered.
Once submitted, CIPC will process the request and update the company records if approved.
- Review all details carefully
- Submit the amendment request
- Keep confirmation records for future reference
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