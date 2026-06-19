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    How to Add Directors on CIPC

    Damaris GatwiriBy No Comments2 Mins Read
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    The Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC) allows companies to update their director information online. If a new director joins a company, the change must be recorded with CIPC to ensure that the company’s records remain accurate and compliant. Learning how to add directors on CIPC helps businesses maintain up-to-date corporate information and meet legal requirements.

    1. Gather the Required Information

    Before starting the process, collect all the necessary details for the new director.

    This includes identification and contact information.

    • Obtain the director’s ID or passport details
    • Confirm personal information is accurate
    • Have the company’s registration details available

    1. Log In to the CIPC Platform

    Access the CIPC online services portal using your customer credentials.

    Ensure that you have the authority to make changes on behalf of the company.

    • Open the CIPC website
    • Enter your login details
    • Access the company management services

    1. Select the Company and Director Amendment Option

    Navigate to the section where company information can be updated.

    Choose the option related to director appointments or amendments.

    • Locate the relevant company
    • Open the director amendment service
    • Select the option to add a director

    1. Enter the New Director’s Details

    Capture the required information exactly as it appears on the director’s identification documents.

    Review all details carefully before proceeding.

    • Enter the full name
    • Add the ID or passport number
    • Provide any additional required information

    1. Submit Supporting Documents if Required

    Depending on the type of amendment, CIPC may require supporting documentation.

    Ensure that all documents are completed correctly.

    • Upload the required documents
    • Verify that the files are clear and accurate
    • Follow any additional instructions provided

    1. Review and Submit the Amendment

    Before final submission, check all the information entered.

    Once submitted, CIPC will process the request and update the company records if approved.

    • Review all details carefully
    • Submit the amendment request
    • Keep confirmation records for future reference

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    Damaris Gatwiri is a digital journalist, driven by a profound passion for technology, health, and fashion.

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