Learning how to give access to a Facebook Page is important when you want someone to help you manage posts, respond to messages, run advertisements, or monitor your page’s performance. Facebook allows Page owners and authorised managers to grant different levels of access depending on the responsibilities assigned to each person. By using the correct settings, you can work with employees, business partners, or social media managers without sharing your personal Facebook password.

First, log in to the Facebook account that has permission to manage the Page.

Open Facebook on your computer or phone.

Navigate to your profile menu.

Switch to the Facebook Page you want to manage, if necessary.

Open the Page’s settings.

Make sure you are using an account with sufficient permissions to grant access to other people.

Open the Page Access Settings

Facebook provides a Page access section where authorised users can manage who controls the Page.

Follow these steps:

Open your Facebook Page.

Click Settings.

Select Page setup or Page access, depending on the interface displayed.

Open Page access.

Look for the option to add a new person.

The wording and location of these settings may vary depending on your Facebook version and whether the Page is managed through Meta Business Suite.

Add the Person You Want to Give Access To

Once you reach the Page access settings, you can invite another person.

Select Add New, if available.

Search for the person’s Facebook account or enter the requested details.

Select the correct person.

Choose the level of access you want to grant.

Review the permissions and confirm the invitation.

Facebook may ask you to enter your password to verify that you are authorised to make the change.

The invited person may need to accept the invitation before they can manage the Page.

Choose the Appropriate Access Level

Facebook offers different permissions depending on how the Page is managed.

Facebook access with full control: Allows the person to manage the Page and its settings, including access for other people. This is a powerful permission and should be granted only to someone you fully trust.

Allows the person to manage the Page and its settings, including access for other people. This is a powerful permission and should be granted only to someone you fully trust. Facebook access with partial control: Allows the person to perform permitted Page activities without having complete control over the Page.

Allows the person to perform permitted Page activities without having complete control over the Page. Task access: Allows someone to perform assigned activities through tools such as Meta Business Suite, including managing content, messages, advertisements, or insights, depending on the permissions granted.

Choose the minimum access level the person needs to perform their work.

Accept the Invitation

After you send the invitation, ask the recipient to check their Facebook notifications or email for the access request.

They should open the invitation and accept it using the appropriate Facebook account. Once the invitation is accepted, their ability to manage the Page will depend on the permissions you selected.

If the invitation does not appear, check whether you entered the correct account details and whether the invitation is still pending.

Manage or Remove Page Access

You can review who has access to your Page whenever necessary.

Open the Page’s settings.

Select Page access.

Find the person whose permissions you want to change.

Use the available options to modify or remove their access.

Some changes require full control or other appropriate permissions. If the Page belongs to a business portfolio, you may need to manage access through Meta Business Suite or Business Settings.

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