Washing shoe insoles is an important part of maintaining clean, fresh-smelling footwear. Insoles absorb sweat, dirt, bacteria, and moisture every time you wear your shoes, which can eventually cause unpleasant odours and stains. Knowing how to wash insoles of shoes properly helps remove dirt, eliminate smells, and keep your shoes comfortable without damaging the material. Whether your insoles are removable or attached to your shoes, you can clean them using a few simple household items.

If your shoes have removable insoles, take them out carefully before washing. Removing the insoles makes it easier to clean both sides and prevents excess moisture from getting trapped inside your shoes. If the insoles are glued in place, avoid pulling them forcefully because you may damage the shoe’s interior.

Shake Off Loose Dirt

Before adding water, shake the insoles gently to remove loose dirt, dust, and debris. You can also use a soft-bristled brush or dry cloth to remove dirt from the surface. Pay attention to the heel and toe areas, where sweat and dirt tend to accumulate.

Prepare Warm Soapy Water

Fill a basin with lukewarm water and add a small amount of mild laundry detergent or dishwashing soap. Mix the water gently until the soap dissolves. Avoid using very hot water because it may damage foam, adhesives, cushioning, or other materials used to make the insoles.

Scrub the Insoles Gently

Dip a soft brush, sponge, or clean cloth into the soapy water and gently scrub the insoles. Focus on stained areas, the heel, and the toe section, where sweat and oils often build up. Avoid aggressive scrubbing, especially on memory foam, gel, or delicate fabric insoles, as it may affect their shape and cushioning.

Rinse off the Soap

Use a clean, damp cloth to wipe away the soap and dirt from the insoles. If the material allows rinsing, rinse them lightly under clean, cool water. Avoid soaking delicate insoles for too long because excessive water can weaken their structure or cause the adhesive to loosen.

Remove Excess Water

Press the insoles gently between a clean towel to absorb excess water. Do not twist, wring, or squeeze them aggressively, as this may deform the cushioning material. Removing excess moisture helps the insoles dry faster and reduces the chances of developing unpleasant smells.

Air-Dry the Insoles Properly

Place the insoles in a well-ventilated area and allow them to air-dry completely. Keep them away from direct sunlight, heaters, or hair dryers on high heat, as excessive heat can shrink, warp, or damage the material. Make sure both sides are completely dry before putting them back into your shoes.

Deodorise the Insoles if Necessary

If the insoles still smell after washing, sprinkle a small amount of baking soda over the dry surface and leave it overnight. Shake or brush off the baking soda before using the insoles again. This can help absorb lingering moisture and unpleasant odours.

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